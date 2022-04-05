The Liverpool squad arrived in Lisbon on Monday night ahead of their meeting with Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Naby Keita travelling but no sign of Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds have only one blemish on their Champions League record this season, last time out against Inter Milan, and will look to keep it that way in Portugal tonight.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he has a full squad available to select from having seen Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the bench on Saturday and Keita back in full team training.

It will make for a welcome selection headache for Klopp, who oversaw a 28-man squad in training on Monday afternoon, with both Curtis Jones (ankle) and Joel Matip (head) involved after knocks in the win over Watford.

But of those who trained, 24 have been pictured arriving at the team hotel in Lisbon – with Kelleher not sighted as one of those making their way inside.

Liverpool’s No. 2 goalkeeper was on the bench at Watford and partook in training to ward off any suggestions of an issue, and he could well just have snuck by having not been pictured.

Adrian was present and could then act as Alisson‘s deputy tonight on an extended 12-man bench, while Loris Karius, Marcelo Pitaluga and Rhys Williams also all remained on Merseyside after being involved in training.

A strong side can be expected with options aplenty, with Alexander-Arnold expected to mark his return from a hamstring injury while Ibrahima Konate, Keita, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane will all be pushing for a spot in the XI.

But with only a 23-man team allowed to be named, at least one member of the travelling party will not make the final matchday squad later today.

Liverpool’s travelling squad vs. Benfica

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Origi, Minamino