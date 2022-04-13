Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool’s “love affair” continues as “bonus” Roberto Firmino shines

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool drew 3-3 at home to Benfica on Wednesday evening, making it into the Champions League semi-finals yet again.

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (6-4 agg)

Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg, Anfield
April 13, 2022

Goals: Konate 21′, Firmino 55′ 65′; Ramos 32′, Yaremchuk 73′, Nunez 82′

The Reds knew that Villarreal awaited in the semi-finals after their shock win over Bayern Munich, giving them an extra incentive.

Ibrahima Konate repeated his first-leg heroics with a towering header to give Jurgen Klopp‘s men the lead, only for Goncalo Ramos to equalise after a VAR check.

Roberto Firmino eased some nerves inside Anfield with two close-range finishes, but Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez both scored for the visitors.

Liverpool, despite the second-leg result, progressed 6-4 on aggregate.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the game on Twitter, Facebook and in This is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Fans revelled in the Reds’ progression…

 

There was plenty of love for Tsimikas and Firmino…

 

Diaz caught the eye yet again…

 

Attention turned to this weekend and beyond…

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments