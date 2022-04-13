Liverpool drew 3-3 at home to Benfica on Wednesday evening, making it into the Champions League semi-finals yet again.

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (6-4 agg)

Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg, Anfield

April 13, 2022

Goals: Konate 21′, Firmino 55′ 65′; Ramos 32′, Yaremchuk 73′, Nunez 82′

The Reds knew that Villarreal awaited in the semi-finals after their shock win over Bayern Munich, giving them an extra incentive.

Ibrahima Konate repeated his first-leg heroics with a towering header to give Jurgen Klopp‘s men the lead, only for Goncalo Ramos to equalise after a VAR check.

Roberto Firmino eased some nerves inside Anfield with two close-range finishes, but Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez both scored for the visitors.

Liverpool, despite the second-leg result, progressed 6-4 on aggregate.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the game on Twitter, Facebook and in This is Anfield’s comments section.

Fans revelled in the Reds’ progression…

For the 3rd time in 5 years, Liverpool FC have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. It’s also the 6th time in 12 seasons that Liverpool FC have reached this stage of the competition. The love affair with the Champions League continues. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) April 13, 2022

This Liverpool machine keeps on rolling forward as they reach the Champions League semi-finals yet again #LFC #UCL — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) April 13, 2022

Progression, generally decent showing, no injuries and a wake up call by conceding so many. Lots to take from that that'll serve them well — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 13, 2022

2nd in the league, 1 point off the top. Into the semi final of the Champions League and FA cup, with a league cup already in the bag. This season could still go either way, but it could be monumental. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 13, 2022

Full time: Liverpool 3 Benfica 3. Aggregate 6-4. A much changed Reds side does more than enough to make it into the Champions League semi-finals again, way too much for Benfica to do to really trouble the progress of Klopp’s side. Next up: another semi-final. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) April 13, 2022

A weird tie, that. Like we were never in trouble of losing it over the two legs and yet Benfica got 4 strange goals and made life uncomfortable nevertheless. And yet it was very comfortable. Lol. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) April 13, 2022

There was plenty of love for Tsimikas and Firmino…

Have seen Bobby Firmino written off so many times. He’s only 30 years old. Has never relied on pace. It’s always been about intelligence and technique. He can be a fantastic squad option for #LFC in next 3-4 years. He can be streaky but on it he’s a genius. Love him. — Si Steers (@sisteers) April 13, 2022

Most European goal involvements at Anfield under Klopp:

21 FIRMINO

19 Salah

13 Milner

8 Mané

7 Alexander-Arnold, Sturridge pic.twitter.com/FWxjaJ9Lka — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) April 13, 2022

How good is Tsimikas, though. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 13, 2022

Tsimikas has been a class above tonight, and he's at it once again. He gets down the line, checks back and floats in a cross for Salah, who tees it up for Mane to hit. But his effort is off target. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) April 13, 2022

Tsimikas just has exceptional delivery. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 13, 2022

Great to see Bobby back in form. Such a bonus. Also, disappointed that Tsimikas not going outside and crossing in open play, but two brilliant set-piece assists. Accuracy and whip. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) April 13, 2022

Diaz caught the eye yet again…

Never seen a player so happy to be playing football than Luis Diaz. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 13, 2022

I don't think I have ever watched a player press as quickly as Luis Diaz does — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) April 13, 2022

Diaz is amazing man. Unreal baller — seven (@7kemz_) April 13, 2022

Diaz is unreal man. His decision making and link up play is sublime. Can’t even think to imagine what he’s gonna be like after a pre season with these boys — Coel Harrison (@CoelHarrison94) April 13, 2022

Attention turned to this weekend and beyond…

Job done, get in! These second legs when you feel like you're already through are never easy. On to City… — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 13, 2022

Liverpool hopefully will be a lot more diligent in controlling things against Unai Emery over 2 legs.

On paper it's obvious who the favourite is. But Bayern was the same, no? — ML (@FootyML) April 13, 2022

It’s April 13th and Liverpool FC have played every game of every competition they’ve entered at start of season. We go again ??#LFC — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) April 13, 2022