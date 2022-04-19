Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son.

The forward announced the tragic news on social media on Monday in a joint message with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, prompting a huge number of messages of support from across the footballing world and beyond.

Manchester United confirmed Ronaldo’s absence, saying on manutd.com: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.

“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

Ronaldo, who has four older children, announced last October that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

The couple said on Monday: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”