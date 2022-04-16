Liverpool’s thrilling season continues today at Wembley, with Jurgen Klopp‘s familiar old guard up top all on the hunt for their latest milestone.

Liverpool have used 29 players in their four FA Cup games this season, with only Ibrahima Konate starting them all. Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas have also appeared in every game.

The Reds are looking to win a fifth FA Cup game in succession for the first time since 2012 when they won five in a row en route to a Final defeat by Chelsea.

Any Milestones for This Trio?

Mo Salah needs two goals to reach 30 for the season in all competitions and he has scored in four of the last six meetings with City.

Sadio Mane is two goals short of recording 50 for Liverpool away from Anfield and should Roberto Firmino score twice, he will register his 100th goal for the Reds.

The Good and the Bad…

The Reds have won all three of their FA Cup penalty shoot-outs, the last in the 2006 final against West Ham and have won 18 of 25 in all competitions.

Outside of finals, Liverpool have won each of the last six cup-ties against City in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

Liverpool’s last three Wembley visits have all been decided by a penalty shoot-out. They lost the Community Shield in both 2019 and 2020 to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively before the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea back in February.

This is the third time the clubs have met at Wembley and City have never lost – winning both the 2016 League Cup Final and 2019 Community Shield on penalties.

These are the Days, Reds!

Another first for this Liverpool side – the first in the club’s history ever to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup/Champions League in the same season.

A Tough Nut to Crack

City have conceded only four goals in their last 10 matches in all competitions, half of those to Liverpool last Sunday.

And they have lost only one of the last nine meetings against Liverpool – October 2019 they lost 1-3 at Anfield with a consolation goal from Bernardo Silva.

Oliver’s Day

Michael Oliver is today’s referee, he was the man in the middle in the 2016 League Cup Final between the teams which City won on penalties.

City have won each of their last 9 games when he has taken charge. He was the FA Cup final referee in both 2018 and 2021.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 28, Jota 21, Mane 16, Firmino 11, Minamino 9, Fabinho 7, Origi 5,

Henderson 3, Keita 3, Luis Diaz 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Konate 2, Thiago 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

Man City: Mahrez 22, De Bruyne 14, Sterling 14, Foden 11, Bernardo Silva 10, Gundogan 8, Jesus 7, Grealish 4, Cancelo 3, Laporte 3, Palmer 3, Rodri 3, Torres 3, Ake 2, Ruben Dias 2, Stones 2, Fernandinho 1, Walker 1, own goals 3

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).