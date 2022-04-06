Trent Alexander-Arnold made his return from injury at Benfica but you would be none the wiser, with his wand of a right boot tuned in from the off.

The right-back made his return from a hamstring injury on Tuesday night, playing 89 minutes before being replaced by Joe Gomez.

His presence is a vital one for Jurgen Klopp‘s side and he didn’t take long to find his touch after missing the Reds’ last two games, with his eye for a pass greatly appreciated by supporters.

Alexander-Arnold’s vision coupled with his ability to execute makes him a constant threat and he showed that off in Portugal.

His delivery over the top to Luis Diaz to trigger Sadio Mane‘s goal was a thing of beauty, in particular, and his latest performance continues to be greatly admired by Reds:

Just Trent being Trent. pic.twitter.com/if0YcbgKI3 — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 6, 2022

Some @TrentAA worldies to brighten up your daypic.twitter.com/3BoAaPfNky — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 6, 2022

TAA was a million dollars last night. Extraordinary range of passing that we all now take for granted! — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) April 6, 2022

Hang that Trent pass in the Louvre — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) April 5, 2022

Enjoy every moment of Trent's career. You're witnessing the early years of the career of the man who will retire as Liverpool's greatest ever player. — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) April 5, 2022

This Trent Alexander Arnold turn and pass almost changed my life pic.twitter.com/TdSICkjRCc — Yu (@YucciMane) April 5, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing ability and eye for spaces to utilize is out of this world, man. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) April 5, 2022

You’ve been redefining what it is to be a right back since you’re 18 years of age. All for the club you grew up supporting on the biggest of stages. A truly elite superstar operating at absurdly high levels. TAA ?. pic.twitter.com/z9olVrxGew — FF23 (@SportsEnthusi17) April 5, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold. What a pass. pic.twitter.com/J7lTf8oXOA — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 5, 2022

The ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold before Sadio Mané's goal last night gets better every time you watch it. #LFCpic.twitter.com/KnBHNE8OUv — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) April 6, 2022

I'm still finding it so difficult to believe this boy is even human at all? #TAA https://t.co/ALcIbt0ojp — ??zz?? ??? ?? (@Mizzle_lee) April 6, 2022

Still only 23 years of age, it’s a scary proposition of the levels he can yet hit for Liverpool.

That he makes it all look so easy is a testament to his ability and with a massive few weeks ahead, we’ll be looking for more of that as the Reds continue to chase history.

To have Alexander-Arnold fit and a full squad available is a rare luxury, these are special days.