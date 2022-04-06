Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Out of this world” – Liverpool fans can’t stop thinking about Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his return from injury at Benfica but you would be none the wiser, with his wand of a right boot tuned in from the off.

The right-back made his return from a hamstring injury on Tuesday night, playing 89 minutes before being replaced by Joe Gomez.

His presence is a vital one for Jurgen Klopp‘s side and he didn’t take long to find his touch after missing the Reds’ last two games, with his eye for a pass greatly appreciated by supporters.

Alexander-Arnold’s vision coupled with his ability to execute makes him a constant threat and he showed that off in Portugal.

His delivery over the top to Luis Diaz to trigger Sadio Mane‘s goal was a thing of beauty, in particular, and his latest performance continues to be greatly admired by Reds:

Still only 23 years of age, it’s a scary proposition of the levels he can yet hit for Liverpool.

That he makes it all look so easy is a testament to his ability and with a massive few weeks ahead, we’ll be looking for more of that as the Reds continue to chase history.

To have Alexander-Arnold fit and a full squad available is a rare luxury, these are special days.

Fan Comments