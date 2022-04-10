Roberto Firmino is in the Liverpool squad for their crunch clash at Man City on Sunday, with the Brazilian travelling despite concerns over missing training.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp revealed that he expected a full squad available to him for the trip to the Etihad.

However, hours later, Firmino was not seen training with the rest of the first team at Kirkby, raising fears of the No. 9 missing out in a game he could have hoped to start.

But with the squad pictured on their pre-match walk to the Hyatt House aparthotel on Sunday morning, the Brazilian was confirmed as part of the group.

The players were all smiles as they strolled in the crisp, sunny weather, before posing for photographs with supporters outside of the hotel.

Klopp, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk were among the players to greet fans, who were eager to wish the Reds well ahead of a game that could ultimately decide the title race.

There was no sign of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Harvey Elliott, with the quartet seemingly left out of the squad entirely.

Given the strength and depth of his squad at this crucial time, Klopp was required to make a tough call on which four players he would omit, and Firmino’s availability clearly shunted Origi and Minamino down the pecking order.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Elliott have found minutes hard to come by in recent weeks, with the latter even turning out for the Liverpool under-23s last weekend.

Adrian travelled with the side as third goalkeeper, but can be expected to be left out of the matchday squad with Caoimhin Kelleher in reserve instead.

Team news will be officially confirmed at 3.30pm BST, with Klopp facing a big decision over which of his five forwards to start.

Liverpool squad vs. Man City

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz