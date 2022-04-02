Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Thiago “on another planet” as Liverpool fans “enjoy the ride” to the top

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It was not pretty but it did not need to be for Liverpool, with a 2-0 win enough to move Jurgen Klopp‘s side to the top of the table, for the time being at least.

The run-in took flight with the visit of Watford, a side battling for their safety in the Premier League as Liverpool looked to move to the summit.

The juxtaposition could not be more clear but there could be no underestimating the visitors with the margin for error little to none.

And after a bout of early impetus from the Hornets, a quick progression up the field ended with Diogo Jota deftly steering the ball into the net thanks to a sumptuous Joe Gomez delivery.

With no desire to see tension creep into Anfield, the second goal was desperately sought after but the Reds were still blowing off the dust that accumulated during the international break.

It didn’t make for pretty viewing throughout, but a late penalty after Jota was dragged down in the box offered a chance to create a buffer that Fabinho did not waste!

The 2-0 win moves Liverpool to the top of the table, at least for now, and fans were delighted:

 

Thiago’s magic had Reds spellbound…

 

It wasn’t easy on the eye, but the Reds are top!

For an early Saturday kick-off straight after the international break, the sloppy performance was to be expected but all that mattered was the three points.

Thiago was the shining light and the Reds will need him throughout the rest of this decisive month, while Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez both provided reminders of what they can offer.

The result is significant and it’s game on. Benfica next, then City. Up the Reds.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments