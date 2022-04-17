There were superlatives aplenty from the Liverpool squad after an enjoyable day in the capital that saw a second final of the season locked in to the schedule for May.

Unlike the nervy beginnings at the Etihad six days prior, Jurgen Klopp‘s men showed no fear as they stamped their mark on proceedings from the off having given Man City little breathing room.

There was nowhere for Pep Guardiola’s side to turn and Ibrahima Konate‘s opener coupled with two memorable Sadio Mane goals made for a healthy and deserved 3-0 lead at the break.

There was then a needless nervy period as City scored close to both the first and last whistle of the second half but the Reds held firm to secure their place in the FA Cup final.

It is a first for Klopp and the first time in 10 years for the club, with either Crystal Palace or Chelsea awaiting on May 14.

For star man Mane, the result was reward for the Reds’ efforts and now to “fight” for everything that remains for Liverpool this season:

“I think from the start of the game we played very well. We started very well. Everybody was on the front foot, we pressed them high,” he told the BBC. “We pushed them to make a mistake and for that we got our reward. That’s Liverpool, that’s our style of play. “We’ll see [about the quadruple]. We have a lot of games to go, we will try to do our best. It’s a dream, for sure. We’ll go for it, we’ll fight for it.”

A thrilling result made for plenty of happy Reds after the game, all sharing in the love for their team and the support that turned Wembley red once more.

For Virgil van Dijk, there was a lovely little rhyme after he led the team to victory and to his first FA Cup final:

Fabinho and Luis Diaz were in awe of the fans and the “very special” team that has made this recent success possible:

Another trip to Wembley had Konate, Thiago and Curtis Jones excited – as it should!

Andy Robertson penned a heartfelt note in reference to the tribute to the 97:

And there was love for Mane and the collective on an unforgettable afternoon:

Just when you think things can’t get better this Liverpool team deliver time and time again, it’s a joy to behold.

That’s one final booked in and now there’s another that needs to follow suit, but first, it’s Man United and Everton in the league and time to keep the good times rolling. Up the Reds.