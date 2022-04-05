The Reds are back in Portugal tonight, this time meeting Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, with a win firmly on the agenda. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

For the second time this season Liverpool are in Portugal, but this time it is Nelson Verissimo’s Benfica that awaits on the other side of the white line.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side may not have been at their fluid best last time out against Watford, but they continue to get the job done in relentless fashion, and it needs to be the same tonight.

This is the first time the two clubs will meet since 2010, when the Reds came out on top in the Europa League quarter-final by an aggregate score of 5-3.

So can Liverpool get one over on Benfica again?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 8pm in Lisbon, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Benfica vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Benfica vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Galavisión in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Benfica vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first leg Champions League quarter-final tie on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina, Vivaro.tv, Stan Sport, Sky Sport Austria 3, Sky Sport Austria 1, DAZN, CBC Sport Azerbaijan, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, Pickx+ Sports 3, Proximus?Pickx, ESPN2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Arena Sport 3, Space Brazil, HBO Max, beIN Sports 2 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, MAX Sport 4, Fox Sports 1 Chile, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Nova Sport 3, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, ESPN, Viaplay Estonia, C More MAX, C More MAX 2, C More Sport 2, C More Suomi, Free, Amazon Prime Video, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, beIN Sports 3 Hong Kong, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, Sport 1 Hungary, Viaplay Iceland, JioTV, Vidio, BT Sport 3, RTE 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, RTE Player, 5Plus, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253, WOWOW Live, SPOTV ON 2, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Pickx+ Sports 3, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Polsat Sport Premium 2, IPLA, TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player, Digi Online, Orange TV Go, Orange Sport 3 Romania, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Look Sport, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 1, Arena Sport 2P, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, C More Sweden, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, ELTA Sports 2, AIS PLAY, Exxen, MEGOGO Football 2, Megogo, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, Paramount+, Galavision, TUDN.com, FPT Play

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.