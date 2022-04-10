There’s no more waiting, it’s finally here as Liverpool make the quick trip to Man City in search of a two-point lead at the summit. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The flutter of the heart and the anticipation has built to this moment and the constant checking of the time can nearly be done with as kick-off now looms.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side head to the Etihad off the back of 10 consecutive wins in the league and with City having dropped seven points in that time, Liverpool are only a solitary point behind.

The stakes are high and Klopp has plenty of options to plot the downfall of Pep Guardiola’s side, so will we be seeing celebratory fist pumps by day’s end?

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man City vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League game on the following channels worldwide:

