Liverpool have made it to, at least, the semi-finals of the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup for the first time in their history – but Jurgen Klopp insists he and his players aren’t thinking of a potential quadruple.

The Reds take on Man City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, where one side’s trophy ambitions this season must change.

City can win a treble, while Liverpool could become the first team to ever win the quadruple of League Cup, FA Cup, league title and European Cup.

If Liverpool’s quadruple chance comes to an end, it won’t be through the want of trying.

“We don’t think about the quadruple,” stressed Klopp.

“Imagine I would sit here and you would not ask me about it and I started referring to it… you would think I’m completely mad!”

Whatever happens this season, Klopp says he is enjoying the intensity of the season and is proud of his players – but admits he knows that it won’t be deemed a success if no further trophies arrive.

“I’m really happy for the boys because with this club it’s so difficult to do something our fathers and grandfathers didn’t do already,” said Klopp.

“This specific thing (reaching all three semi-finals at the least), nobody did in this club, which is pretty special – but I know that if that’s the ‘success’ this year, it will not be seen as a success in the future.”

He added: “Is it likely we win four trophies? No. Three? No. One more, it would be nice.

“Exactly the same effort. That’s our life, the small things are really important and make all the difference. Being ready for that all the time is really difficult but exciting as well.”

Klopp is now the longest-serving manager in the Premier League after Sean Dyche’s dismissal at Burnley on Friday and he admits he can see the effects of almost seven years in such an intense challenge at Liverpool.

“Only recently I saw a picture of me in 2015 when I arrived here,” said Klopp. “And unfortunately I see myself in the mirror every morning, so obviously the last six years have been really intense! It’s a different person!

“It’s really super intense, but it’s good fun as well.”

Liverpool now face 10, possibly 11 games in 36 days starting on Saturday to the final league game on May 22. There could then be a 12th game a week later in the Champions League final. Klopp has referred to hopefully having 12 ‘cup finals.’

“I’d love to have a full week to train – you don’t have to give me birthday presents or anything just a week to train,” said the boss. “But we don’t have it, so it’s fine, we deal with it and that’s why we have to make changes – as long as we can do it.

“In the year (2019) when we nearly became champions and won the Champions League final, we didn’t have the squad size and (still) came through.

“We didn’t become champions for 11 millimetres or whatever, but won the Champions League crazy – so these things are possible.

“It’s always intense, this year is especially intense, and still enjoyable.”

Bring it on, Reds.