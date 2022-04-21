When Liverpool will first meet Erik ten Hag’s Man United

After the 4-0 hiding handed to them by Liverpool, Man United have now announced that Erik ten Hag is to become their new manager, signing until 2025.

Following over two decades of stability under Alex Ferguson, United have now appointed their fifth permanent manager in the space of nine years.

In that time they have also had two caretaker managers and one interim, totalling seven different faces in the top job since 2013 – the Reds conversely have had two.

Now, Ten Hag is bidding Ajax farewell to make the move to Old Trafford as yet another rebuild awaits, and Liverpool are not expected to wait long to see the change in the dugout for themselves.

That is because the two teams are to meet in pre-season, with Thailand playing host on July 12, at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

The pre-season ‘friendly’ in Bangkok comes a little over three weeks before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season and could be Ten Hag’s first match in charge as United then head to Australia.

It will, of course, not be the first time the Reds have met a Ten Hag side under Jurgen Klopp, as Liverpool and Ajax faced off in the group stage of the Champions League last season.

Liverpool won both fixtures, which were played behind closed doors, 1-0.

At the time, Ten Hag was full of praise for a side he regarded as “the best team in the world,” while Klopp himself spoke highly of the “world-class coach.”