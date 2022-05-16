Jurgen Klopp oversaw a 27-man squad three days out from the Champions League final, with Fabinho‘s presence providing a welcome boost ahead of the trip to Paris.

There are just a handful of days remaining in Liverpool’s season, with it all to come to a close with the biggest game in club football.

And as part of the club’s media day ahead of the final, an open training session took place at Kirkby to allow the media to watch on as the Reds were put through their paces.

The day started with birthday claps for Ibrahima Konate on his 23rd birthday, before Fabinho and Joe Gomez brightened the day of Liverpool fans with their presence after respective injury concerns.

The pair looked to be moving freely throughout each drill, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah similarly at ease after their respective fitness knocks in recent weeks.

The Dutchman, in particular, not shy in showing off his range of finishes for the cameras.

The presence of Fabinho is a significant boost for Jurgen Klopp, with the Brazilian telling reporters on Wednesday that he will “be ready” for Saturday.

And now Thiago is the one facing a race against the clock after an Achilles injury on Sunday, he did not make an appearance in the outdoor session but was busy in the gym with physio Lee Nobes.

Whether the Spaniard can feature remains to be seen, but Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are primed as part of an otherwise healthy midfield contingent.

There were plenty of smiles from the squad and the manager throughout.

But there were also focused faces in abundance.

Notably, neuro11 were on the scene at Kirkby working with the squad, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, in particular, working on dead ball situations with the neuroscientists.

There were a number of interested onlookers too, Jamie Carragher being one, while Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards and his soon-to-be replacement Julian Ward were also watching on alongside chief scout Barry Hunter.

A third European Cup final in five seasons awaits in three days’ time, what a time to be a Red.