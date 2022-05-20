Sunday’s scenes as 500,000 fans lined the streets have provided an immeasurable boost as the club united in celebration of a season more than worthy of a parade.

“Just when you think there’s nothing left in football that can surprise you… that happens! Couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” is how James Milner reflected on the weekend’s parade.

The event was one that was needed for players and fans alike after Paris, injecting renewed energy as the club lived Jurgen Klopp‘s words to embrace the journey.

An estimated 500,000 fans came out to celebrate the season gone by as the League Cup and FA Cup was paraded through the streets of the city, with one amazing scene after another.

The players may have been unsure of what to expect when they boarded the bus but they didn’t have to wait long to be shown the power of Liverpool.

Reds sought out every vantage point they could in truly incredible scenes.

And just take a look at this!

Liverpool Women also celebrated their Championship title with a sea of fans, with their return to the WSL a much-anticipated one!

The boys at the front of the bus certainly enjoyed their afternoon, showing off the cups and absorbing everything the parade had to offer.

And the final stretch down the Strand made for remarkable viewing as flairs, fireworks, confetti and a sea of red as far as the eye could see welcomed Klopp’s men.

It was certainly a day to remember and the significance of the moment will be far-reaching, with Virgil van Dijk saying “how much we needed this as a team after what happened in Paris.”

The boost will be immeasurable and only Liverpool could provide such a homecoming after the events of the previous night.

This is one very special football club.