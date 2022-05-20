Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
20 more incredible photos as 500,000 Reds celebrate Liverpool’s parade

Sunday’s scenes as 500,000 fans lined the streets have provided an immeasurable boost as the club united in celebration of a season more than worthy of a parade.

“Just when you think there’s nothing left in football that can surprise you… that happens! Couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” is how James Milner reflected on the weekend’s parade.

The event was one that was needed for players and fans alike after Paris, injecting renewed energy as the club lived Jurgen Klopp‘s words to embrace the journey.

An estimated 500,000 fans came out to celebrate the season gone by as the League Cup and FA Cup was paraded through the streets of the city, with one amazing scene after another.

The players may have been unsure of what to expect when they boarded the bus but they didn’t have to wait long to be shown the power of Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané and Joel Matip during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp, goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, assistant manager Peter Krawietz and first-team assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson during a parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup abd Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Reds sought out every vantage point they could in truly incredible scenes.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters await the start of an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters await the start of an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters await the start of an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters on a traffic light celebrate during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters celebrate during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And just take a look at this!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool players celebrate during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool Women also celebrated their Championship title with a sea of fans, with their return to the WSL a much-anticipated one!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool women's players with the FA Women's Championship trophy during a parade around the city. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's women players during their open top bus parade with the FA Women's Championship trophy. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The boys at the front of the bus certainly enjoyed their afternoon, showing off the cups and absorbing everything the parade had to offer.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool players celebrate during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konaté, Luis Díaz, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcântara. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool players celebrate during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konaté, Luis Díaz, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcântara. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool players celebrate during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and the Football League Cup. Goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konaté, Luis Díaz, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcântara. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the final stretch down the Strand made for remarkable viewing as flairs, fireworks, confetti and a sea of red as far as the eye could see welcomed Klopp’s men.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters cheer their team during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters cheer their side during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters cheer their side during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was certainly a day to remember and the significance of the moment will be far-reaching, with Virgil van Dijk saying “how much we needed this as a team after what happened in Paris.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool players on an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The boost will be immeasurable and only Liverpool could provide such a homecoming after the events of the previous night.

This is one very special football club.

