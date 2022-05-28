The Reds are in Paris, with the French capital full of Liverpool supporters partying ahead of the Champions League final – including former midfielder Lucas Leiva!

There are less than 12 hours to go until the final kicks off at the Stade de France, with Liverpool preparing to take on Real Madrid in a repeat of 2018.

While no one but Mo Salah will admit it, there is an element of revenge to this tie, as the Reds look to rid the ghosts of Kyiv and bring home a seventh European Cup.

It comes at the end of a sensational season for the club, and supporters have descended on Paris in their thousands in anticipation.

Many have travelled without tickets, instead planning to take in the game in bars around the city, while there will be a fan zone on the Cour de Vincennes kicking off at 2pm local time.

For some, the trip began days ago, with the opportunity to take in the sights of Paris, surrounded by fellow Reds, too tempting to pass up.

Here are some of the best scenes in the days and hours leading up to the final.

Fair to say Paris was red last night. Hopefully again tonight pic.twitter.com/8xfLMJ4yzf — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 28, 2022

Culture. Allez les Rouges pic.twitter.com/G3QznLGSqw — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) May 27, 2022

Up the multi flag reds….???? pic.twitter.com/NdLrsdgzBY — Manny (@manjgill) May 27, 2022

There’s still large crowds of fans here at the Eiffel Tower. Fans are on each other’s shoulders and red flares are filling the air. I’m definitely going to be singing these songs in my sleep tonight that’s for sure? pic.twitter.com/2cETGROKxY — Charlotte Hadfield – Echo (@Charl_hadfield) May 27, 2022

109 Take Paris Up The Reds ???? pic.twitter.com/jnKSh6EKiF — Jorge Atherton ?? (@jorgeatho99) May 27, 2022

My boy in Paris. Says the entire city is RED. Up the triple chasing reds. #allezlesrouges pic.twitter.com/OQB8b7MINJ — Hylton Chilchik???? (@YNWAOZ) May 28, 2022

Paris ?? Up the Reds ? pic.twitter.com/02y4pSsJA5 — Kyle Mills (@kylemills9) May 28, 2022

Reds in Paris (yes the flag is the wrong way but who cares) pic.twitter.com/LG8br0rms7 — Jake (@jake__c37) May 27, 2022

Friday night Paris Reds pic.twitter.com/fyfDZ9Qfvm — Andy Scott (@spogliani) May 28, 2022

Touchdown in Paris , come on the reds ??? pic.twitter.com/eDB9m2h5wy — Michael Higgins (@Michael_H95) May 27, 2022

17 years apart – From Turkey ?? up to Paris ???? with my mate @johnashy pic.twitter.com/NRmv4MZypB — Phil Reade (@PhilReade) May 27, 2022

? Grab your things…..it’s time to take her home…. ? ?? pic.twitter.com/IF47bfBIoc — Manny (@manjgill) May 27, 2022

Making good progress ??? pic.twitter.com/TTpj8FPYpR — Simon Wilson (@simonjwils) May 27, 2022

Superb pic.twitter.com/oZnkL7sCQr — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) May 28, 2022

The Champions League trophy is in Paris… Bring it home! Up the reds ??? pic.twitter.com/rDKt7RkpYk — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) May 26, 2022

While all eyes will be on the pitch this evening, in many ways, this is what European campaigns are about – having reached another Champions League final, fans are able to celebrate alongside each other.

The banners, flags, songs and flares are decoration for an incredible atmosphere that only Liverpool fans can produce.

Up the Reds in Paris!