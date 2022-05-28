Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Amazing scenes as Liverpool fans take over Paris – with banners, songs and flares!

The Reds are in Paris, with the French capital full of Liverpool supporters partying ahead of the Champions League final – including former midfielder Lucas Leiva!

There are less than 12 hours to go until the final kicks off at the Stade de France, with Liverpool preparing to take on Real Madrid in a repeat of 2018.

While no one but Mo Salah will admit it, there is an element of revenge to this tie, as the Reds look to rid the ghosts of Kyiv and bring home a seventh European Cup.

It comes at the end of a sensational season for the club, and supporters have descended on Paris in their thousands in anticipation.

Many have travelled without tickets, instead planning to take in the game in bars around the city, while there will be a fan zone on the Cour de Vincennes kicking off at 2pm local time.

For some, the trip began days ago, with the opportunity to take in the sights of Paris, surrounded by fellow Reds, too tempting to pass up.

Here are some of the best scenes in the days and hours leading up to the final.

While all eyes will be on the pitch this evening, in many ways, this is what European campaigns are about – having reached another Champions League final, fans are able to celebrate alongside each other.

The banners, flags, songs and flares are decoration for an incredible atmosphere that only Liverpool fans can produce.

Up the Reds in Paris!

