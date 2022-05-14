Anfield South beckons as Liverpool fans descend on Wembley!

Liverpool have descended on Wembley with a sea of red to greet Jurgen Klopp‘s players, with the hunt for the second trophy of the season firmly on their minds against Chelsea.

The Reds are back at Anfield South for the third time this season, the second with a trophy on the line and excitement is rightly bubbling.

This is the first opportunity this group of players have had a shot at the FA Cup, the final trophy to complete the set since Klopp arrived.

It makes for yet another exciting day in what has been a remarkable season to date, and Reds, as always, have travelled to Wembley in their numbers on what is a sunny spring day.

And that means finding a route to the capital by any means possible with history beckoning:

What a day we have in front of us, these are special times indeed!

Enjoy the occasion, wherever you are in the world, and let’s hope Klopp’s men bring back our eighth FA Cup.

Up the Reds!