In only a matter of days, Liverpool will discover if they are to add the Premier League title to their collection of trophies this season, but Jurgen Klopp‘s message is clear no matter the ending.

The comeback win at Southampton ensures the Reds remain in the title race until the final day of the season, an incredible feat when you consider how far adrift they were at the start of the year.

Dropping points in only three league games (Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham) since the turn of the year, Liverpool are on the coattails of City and are in a position to pounce should they make a misstep.

Liverpool have to do their job against Wolves at Anfield, first and foremost, but they must then hope for a favour from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa to take the title from Pep Guardiola’s grasp.

Whether dreams become a reality remains to be seen, but Klopp had a simple message for those at Liverpool as the season reaches its finale.

“Everybody who is with and around Liverpool FC should be really proud of these boys whatever happens on Sunday,” Klopp told beIN SPORTS.

You’d be hard-pressed to find Reds who do not share that sentiment, with this season unlike any other in recent memory.

“I couldn’t be more proud, I told my boys already. This is special, absolutely special,” Klopp eulogised after the win at St Mary’s.

“Players who did not play for weeks, if not months, delivered tonight like crazy.

“Takumi Minamino, that he doesn’t play more is a crime, Harvey Elliott, really unbelievable, Curtis Jones, that was a mature performance.

“And I did not bring on Oxlade tonight, it’s unbelievable, I hate myself for it because he’s such a good player.

“I cannot explain it, we just want to win football games and that’s what we did quite frequently,” Klopp said of his side’s mentality in going the distance in each competition.

“It’s because of the boys, because of the quality, the mentality, the character, how the group is.

“You look in this dressing room and everyone is so happy for each other! Like Robbo for Kostas, they all support each other!”

We are so very lucky. Imagine being us.