Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident of the support his team will receive from the blue side of Merseyside when he meets Liverpool in Paris.

The Spanish side are competing for their 14th European Cup in their 17th final in the competition, with Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool standing in their way.

In each of their last seven appearances in the showpiece, they have emerged as winners, with their last defeat coming against the Reds in 1981 in Paris.

It is, of course, a replay of the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv and there is plenty of history between the two clubs, but Ancelotti also has plenty of connections with Liverpool.

He was part of the 1984 European Cup charge for Roma as a player, who lost to Liverpool in the final on penalties, was manager of AC Milan in 2005 and 2007 and also was in the Everton hot seat, as recent as last season.

And Ancelotti felt confident of the support the Spanish side will receive on Saturday from the Evertonians.

“I know the Evertonians support us tomorrow for sure. There is a big rivalry on Merseyside,” the Real manager said in his pre-match press conference.

“I had a good memory of my time in Liverpool, on the blue side, and I am sure they will support me tomorrow.”

It’s certainly been a busy season for Evertonians supporting every team Liverpool have faced in a final!

Jurgen Klopp knows his side will receive plenty of support at the Stade de France and beyond, but it will be a polarising final for the neutral.

“In this Champions League final, I really think the world is either white or red because there are some people who don’t like us too much, and some people don’t like Madrid too much!” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.