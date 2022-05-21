Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, April 25, 2022: Real Madrid's Toni Kroos (C) chats with Gareth Bale (L) and head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) looks on during a training session at the City of Manchester Stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg game between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Carlo Ancelotti in Champions League final lineup hint after Real Madrid draw

Carlo Ancelotti saw his Real Madrid side end their LaLiga campaign with a 0-0 draw with Real Betis, dropping a big hint over his Champions League final lineup.

Having already secured the title at the end of April, Real were able to take a comfortable approach to their final four games in LaLiga.

Four days after their dramatic comeback win over Man City in the Champions League semi-finals, they suffered a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, before thrashing Levante 6-0 and drawing 1-1 at Cadiz.

That set up a closing clash with Copa del Rey winners Real Betis on Friday night, with Ancelotti using it as preparation for the final in Paris.

It was a dull game at the Bernabeu, but one Real will take as a positive as no new injuries emerged and rhythm was maintained ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

The majority of those who started are expected to keep their places for the final, with the fitness of David Alaba – who sat out of the 0-0 draw with a minor injury – the main talking point heading into that game.

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 04: Real Madrid pose for a team photograph as they celebrate their side's victory and progression to the UEFA Champions League Final after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 04, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (UEFA)

Speaking in his post-match press conference, as relayed by Marca, Ancelotti told reporters that the Austrian defender is “going to play, 100 percent.”

“Alaba is going to be there to play the final, but it wasn’t necessary to take risks [tonight],” he said.

“He’s going to play, 100 percent. He hasn’t played since April 26, it’s true, but in this match not only physicality is taken into account, but skill and experience [too].”

If Alaba is fit to return – and that is still a risk for Real after he was rushed back for the semi-final first leg against Man City before being forced off at half-time – he could be the only change to Ancelotti’s lineup.

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 04: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates their side's victory and progression to the UEFA Champions League Final after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 04, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (UEFA)

Thibaut Courtois will start in goal, with Alaba likely to replace Nacho at centre-back, joining Eder Militao and flanked by Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos should make up the midfield three, with Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr the preferred starters alongside Karim Benzema in attack.

Friday saw the likes of Marcelo and Isco play their final games at the Bernabeu, but while Gareth Bale was denied a farewell appearance, Ancelotti claimed the Welshman “has one last chance because he will be fine for the final.”

Real head into the final having won only one of their last four games, with Courtois admitting after the 0-0 draw with Betis that “the intensity levels dropped a bit.”

Likely Real Madrid XI vs. Liverpool: Courtois; Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrgyo, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

