Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Real Madrid: Thiago and Konate start in Paris

The 63rd and final game of the season is here and it does not get much bigger than the Champions League final, with Jurgen Klopp naming a strong XI for Liverpool’s pursuit of a seventh European Cup.

The countdown is nearly over, kick-off is not far away at the Stade de France and there are equal levels of excitement and nerves as the Reds meet Real Madrid in Paris.

It’s a clash of two European titans with Liverpool aiming to lift their seventh European Cup and Real out for their 14th.

With two pieces of silverware already secured, the objective tonight is clear as Klopp’s side aim to continue making history.

And he has chosen Alisson in goal to help do so, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson lining up ahead of the Brazilian.

In midfield, Fabinho is fit to start alongside captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago is also raring to go.

Finally, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz complete the side and will certainly have goals on their mind.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Firmino

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Substitutes: Lunin, Marcelo, Nacho, Ceballos, Camavinga, Isco, Lucas, Hazard, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Mariano

