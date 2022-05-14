Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, with those present at Wembley sharing some great footage of the occasion.

The Reds faced the Blues in a domestic cup final for the second time this season, with the result identical to the League Cup clash.

Once again, Liverpool got the better of their rivals via a penalty shootout, with Alisson and Kostas Tsimikas the heroes.

Thousands of Reds fans filled a boiling-hot Wembley and created a special atmosphere, as they again witnessed this once-in-a-lifetime team securing glory.

Here are some of the best social media posts from the day, highlighting what a great trip to Anfield South it was.

Red flares filled the stands…

The days of our lives pic.twitter.com/znTFwaTDuV — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) May 14, 2022

Ee-aye-addio rang out…

Eee aye adio we won the cup ? pic.twitter.com/2Av3b0nxuf — Kieo (@kieomusic) May 14, 2022

Ee-aye-addio, we’ve won the cup ?? pic.twitter.com/f94H5Emgs6 — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) May 14, 2022

“Wembley shook to the Liverpool sound” ? pic.twitter.com/opNQVTi9ah — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) May 14, 2022

And there was another airing for One Kiss!

i can’t type still shaking but Ommmmgjrjrowndd!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Athtj4GhoY — Harriet Prior (@HarrietEPrior) May 14, 2022

ONE KISS IS ALL IT TAKES! ? Absolutely unreal, again. Our end just amazing when Kostas scored. Space on the bus to Paris if you fancy it girl @dualipa ? ?? pic.twitter.com/zFMwp59H7E — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 14, 2022

It is easy, in such a successful period, to take days like these for granted, especially when Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds fight back from the brink once again.

But they are moments to savour, particularly for those fortunate enough to be in the stadium, with this undoubtedly one of the greatest-ever sides in football history.

Not only in Liverpool’s history. Football history.

Two trophies are now in the bag with two more to fight for. The Premier League may now be out of our hands, at least until Sunday when Man City visit West Ham, but the Champions League is another cup final.

Bring that atmosphere to Paris and the Reds should have a big advantage.