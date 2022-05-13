Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 2, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fabinho “definitely” back for Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp confirms

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho will “definitely” be back fit in time for the Champions League final, with there hope even that he returns before then.

Fabinho is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa, leading to concerns his season may be over.

Prior to the FA Cup final, however, Klopp has revealed that his No. 3 would “definitely” be involved for the Champions League final on May 28.

There is even a chance that Fabinho could feature in the Premier League clashes with Southampton and Wolves, though Liverpool are still erring on the side of caution when it comes to an early recovery.

“He will definitely be back for the Champions League final,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“And [about returning] before, we will see. We don’t know, that’s it.”

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' goes down injured during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Asked about Fabinho‘s mentality in this setback, Klopp praised him for “taking on the fight against time.”

“[He is] absolutely OK, Fab is a professional,” he continued.

“He was obviously not happy about it, that’s clear, but he took it and is already taking on the fight against time. That’s how it is.

“It’s not enough if you are ready on Friday before the final, so it will have to be Tuesday, Wednesday or something like that.

“We are working on that and we are all very positive that it will be the case. So he is absolutely OK.”

Jordan Henderson is expected to start in Fabinho‘s place in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

