Fabio Carvalho has played his last home game for Fulham, with the club’s owner confirming a deal that will see the 19-year-old join Liverpool in the summer.

Having been close to completing a switch to Anfield in January – with a view to being loaned back to Fulham – Carvalho saw the transfer fall through at the last minute.

That did not deter the midfielder, nor his future club, with Liverpool later striking a deal worth an initial £5 million ahead of the summer transfer window.

Carvalho is set to officially join the Reds on July 1, the point in which his contract with the Cottagers would have expired, but neither side has confirmed the agreement at this stage.

However, in an interview with The Athletic, Fulham co-owner Tony Khan has now revealed that the teenager will leave, having “made a deal that is best for the club.”

“I really like Fabio,” Khan said.

“He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him.

“But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion.”

As Khan states, though Carvalho himself has admitted that he initially struggled to regain form after the events of deadline day, he has remained a key player for Marco Silva.

In fact, he was among the scorers as Fulham romped to a 7-0 victory over Luton on Monday evening to clinch the Championship title, going on to lift the trophy alongside Liverpool loanee Neco Williams.

Khan did not explicitly confirm that the player’s next club is Liverpool, but it has been widely reported by various credible sources that he will join on a five-year deal, with the package including up to £2.7 million in add-ins.

“Marco has done a great job with him,” Khan continued.

“They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us.

“He’s a huge part of the squad and it’s a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.”

Fulham still have one game left to play this season, away to Sheffield United on Saturday, with an official announcement to be expected soon after.