Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Incredible scenes as Liverpool fans soak up Reds’ trophy parade!

If you thought spirits would be dampened after Saturday night, Liverpool’s homecoming proved otherwise as Jurgen Klopp‘s men were greeted with a sea of red at every turn of the parade.

Andy Robertson admitted he and the Liverpool squad were worried “how many people will show up,” but they needn’t worry.

Liverpool’s homecoming from Paris saw the city bathed in a sea of red from the start of the parade route until the very end as Klopp’s squad were shown plenty of love.

The two domestic trophies were on show, as was the women’s Championship title as fans congregated and gained the best vantage point they could to create some truly amazing scenes.

This is Liverpool Football Club in all its glory:

There is nothing quite like it. Imagine being us.

Up the mighty Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments