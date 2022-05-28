The scenes outside the Stade de France that have delayed the start to the Champions League final have been shambolic, with Joel Matip‘s pregnant sister-in-law among fans tear-gassed without provocation.

Thousands of Liverpool fans have been unable to gain access to the stadium in dangerous scenes caused by UEFA’s inability to organise their showpiece game.

Fans have queued for hours outside the ground, funnelled into dangerous bottlenecks with turnstiles closed, leaving no choice but to delay the start of the game to 9.30pm local time.

The situation has grown increasingly horrific as the minutes have ticked by, with tear gas used on fans without provocation outside the gates, including Matip’s pregnant sister-in-law.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported the event with a first-hand account from Matip’s brother, Marvin, after they fled the area.

??Marvin Matip told me: „The organisation around and in the stadium is unworthy of a CL final! Using tear gas in areas with children and uninvolved fans is dangerous!“ @SkySportDE #UCLfinal https://t.co/WLry0wUsOx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 28, 2022

He told Plettenberg: “The organisation around and in the stadium is unworthy of a CL final! Using tear gas in areas with children and uninvolved fans is dangerous!”

It’s a sad account shared by many outside the stadium, with fans subject to abject treatment by local authorities and UEFA, who even attempted to lay the blame at their feet.

It is a shambles, to say the least, and it is becoming an all too familiar sight in major finals across the continent as fans continue to be treated as second rate citizens.

Pepper spraying fans outside stadium in Paris pic.twitter.com/drgzEpR9gD — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 28, 2022

It’s despicable and no one should have to experience what Liverpool fans have at the Stade de France on what is supposed to be a moment to savour and relish.

Hopefully, everyone is okay.

UEFA, you have plenty to answer for.