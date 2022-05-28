Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: UEFA spreading misinformation suggesting fans arriving late cause the delay to the kick off, many supporters have been outside for over two hours queuing to get in, during the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Joel Matip’s pregnant sister-in-law among fans tear-gassed outside Champions League final

The scenes outside the Stade de France that have delayed the start to the Champions League final have been shambolic, with Joel Matip‘s pregnant sister-in-law among fans tear-gassed without provocation.

Thousands of Liverpool fans have been unable to gain access to the stadium in dangerous scenes caused by UEFA’s inability to organise their showpiece game.

Fans have queued for hours outside the ground, funnelled into dangerous bottlenecks with turnstiles closed, leaving no choice but to delay the start of the game to 9.30pm local time.

The situation has grown increasingly horrific as the minutes have ticked by, with tear gas used on fans without provocation outside the gates, including Matip’s pregnant sister-in-law.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported the event with a first-hand account from Matip’s brother, Marvin, after they fled the area.

He told Plettenberg: “The organisation around and in the stadium is unworthy of a CL final! Using tear gas in areas with children and uninvolved fans is dangerous!”

It’s a sad account shared by many outside the stadium, with fans subject to abject treatment by local authorities and UEFA, who even attempted to lay the blame at their feet.

It is a shambles, to say the least, and it is becoming an all too familiar sight in major finals across the continent as fans continue to be treated as second rate citizens.

It’s despicable and no one should have to experience what Liverpool fans have at the Stade de France on what is supposed to be a moment to savour and relish.

Hopefully, everyone is okay.

UEFA, you have plenty to answer for.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments