Jurgen Klopp has criticised the ticket allocation made for Liverpool fans at the Champions League final, hailing the supporters for fuelling the road to Paris.

Liverpool are into the final of the Champions League, having overcome Villarreal in a dramatic semi-final, and will meet Real Madrid at the Stade de France on May 28.

The final was moved from St Petersburg to Paris in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but despite an increase in capacity of around 10,000 between the two stadia, both clubs will receive a paltry allocation.

UEFA have made 19,618 tickets available to Liverpool fans, from a possible 75,000, with 1,324 of those in restricted view areas, while prices range up to £578.63 a ticket.

It is a farcical situation that unfolds every year, and reflecting on the input of the supporters on the Reds’ push to the final, Klopp criticised the ticketing.

“You see the ticket prices and all this kind of stuff, the amount of tickets you get,” he told reporters on Friday.

“Is it right that we get only 20,000, they get only 20,000, 75,000 in [the stadium]?

“That makes 35,000 what? Where are these tickets? But these seats are really expensive.

“I cannot be more thankful for what the people are doing. I know it’s massive what they ask for and that’s, if you want, the only bad thing about the journey we’re in.

“I really hope they can all make it somehow and can create – of course they will – an incredible atmosphere. It’s nice.

“So if you don’t get a ticket, I think Paris is big enough to go there without a ticket and have a good time, behave yourself but be in the best possible mood. It’s a great thing.

“If you cannot go there then watch it here, in any kind of surrounding it will be absolutely fantastic.

“But what I love about this game is that the world will be red or white, but everybody will be either or. That’s really cool and it makes it a proper final.

“But it’s difficult to get there and whoever followed us all the time or only one time, I can honestly thank you very much.

“You made it really special. That’s how it is. Wherever we were, they made it our ground.

“The boys won all the away games in this campaign which is absolutely incredible – because we had so much support wherever we were.”