As far as immediate impacts go, Luis Diaz is right at the top as far as Liverpool are concerned with the winger having failed to put a foot wrong since his January arrival.

Liverpool’s No. 23 has dominated discourse since landing at Anfield, with the speed of his transition into his new side captivating fans and the media.

A total of four goals and three assists for the 25-year-old in his 20 games so far only touches the surface of what he offers Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Few have made such an immediate impression and influence, something that becomes more impressive when you consider English is not his native language and his young family quickly made the move from Porto to Liverpool.

And in his press conference on Friday, Klopp continued to eulogise about Diaz’s impact and spared a word for those who have quickly taken him under their wing.

“Unbelievable impact, that’s clear. There’s enough space in each squad in the world for a world-class player,” Klopp said.

“That’s what Luis is, that’s why we were so desperate to get him and that’s why we were so happy that we could get him. It makes all the difference.

“If you go through our games in the Champions League, when we played Porto he was still there. It’s a really strange situation. And now he goes with us to the final which is absolutely outstanding – you could see what it means to him.

“Involving an outstanding player is good for each squad and was good for us, definitely. Not only because we had the Africa Cup of Nations and the boys were not here, but because of that as well.

“So yes, really, thank god that we made that decision,” he explained. “Because it helped everywhere. It’s so much up to him more than it was other players maybe, because he communicates really with everybody without really speaking with the language.

“OK, we have the Spanish faction, but it’s no problem. They are really close, they helped him so much – Thiago, Fab, Ali, Bobby, all these guys, Adrian is great in these aspects.

“He’s really close with Curtis, he’s really close with Harvey – I have no idea how they talk, to be honest!

“He’s really close, just on an emotional basis they are [connected], and they were after a week. It’s really strange, but it’s up to him.”

A much-loved figure after only three months, the sky is truly the limit for Diaz.