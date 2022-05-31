Key dates for summer 2022 and next season: There will be no rest

The mammoth 2021/22 season is over, for some, but the 2022/23 season is closer than you may imagine. The new fixtures are out in 16 days.

Liverpool have 21 players now on international duty, participating in ridiculously timed friendlies and Jurgen Klopp‘s much-hated ‘UEFA Nations League’.

Indeed, England now play four fixtures in 10 days, starting on June 4.

Thankfully, Jordan Henderson has been left out of that squad after a relentless, tiring season.

Similarly, Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has revealed that Virgil van Dijk will play in just one of their four fixtures.

For those players who are on international duty, they won’t have long until pre-season begins again.

There are just 28 days between the final international fixtures and Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly – vs. Man United in Bangkok.

And, incredibly – due to the winter World Cup – the new Premier League season starts just 25 days after that first scheduled pre-season friendly.

Non-international players will return to pre-season training at least a week before that fixture, around the weekend of July 2.

It’s still unclear if Liverpool will have a local, domestic friendly before that match against United in Bangkok.

After the two games in Asia, the second being in Singapore on July 15, the Reds are expected to return to Europe for a training camp, when the players involved in internationals this summer will begin their training.

More friendlies are due to be confirmed soon, with the Community Shield taking place on July 31 – against Man City.

Dates for summer 2022 June 14 – Final UEFA Nations League fixtures

June 16 – Premier League fixtures released (9am)

(9am) July 2 – Liverpool pre-season training begins

July 12 – Friendly vs. Man United (Bangkok)

(Bangkok) July 15 – Friendly vs. Crystal Palace (Singapore)

(Singapore) European Training Camp TBC

July 31 – Comm. Shield vs. Man City

August 6 – New Premier League season begins

August 25 – Champions League Group Stage draw

September 1 – Transfer Window Closes (11pm)

(11pm) September 6/7 – Champions League matchday 1

The disrupted season also means the Champions League starts earlier, with less than a fortnight between the group stage draw and the first matchday of the season – plenty of notice for travelling fans there, yet again.

The Premier League pauses from November 14, returning on Boxing Day. The final league game takes place on May 28.

The FA Cup and Champions League finals then take place in June.

Summer 2023 will then see the Africa Cup of Nations, along with the final stages of the UEFA Nations League.

There’s a FIFA Club World Cup to be played somewhere, with no details yet announced. That is likely to be in summer 2023 also.

At some point, the football bubble is going to burst.