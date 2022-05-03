Liverpool are 2022 Champions League finalists, booking their place after flirting with danger at Villarreal before piling on three unanswered goals, with Paris now calling the Reds’ name.

If you want to experience a rollercoaster of emotions, then Liverpool’s trip to Villarreal is just the ticket as Jurgen Klopp‘s side delivered a game of two halves.

The first is not one you will willingly watch back, with Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin both wiping out the Reds’ 2-0 lead in the space of 43 minutes.

But after a half-time reset and the injection of Luis Diaz, the tide turned and Liverpool hit back – three times over.

It was Fabinho who was first in line, slotting the ball between Geronimo Rulli’s legs – and the relief was palpable.

Luis ‘The Game-Changer’ Diaz was next up and was more than worthy of his headed goal, levelling the scores on the night at 2-2.

What a signing he has been!

A ‘master’ indeed…

The in-form Sadio Mane then put the icing on the cake and made no doubt of the result by, again, outmanoeuvring Rulli – and check out that Virgil van Dijk celebration, Bobby would be proud!

It was a show of the character in the dressing room, the will to get themselves back in the contest and force themselves back into the clash. It’s indicative of the journey they have taken.

The second half was all that is Liverpool, relentless, clinical and insatiable.

From 0-2 to 3-2 and a place in the Champions League final booked. Imagine being us.

Klopp was quick to show his love to his players and the travelling Kop, high up in the stands at El Madrigal – serenading their team and their manager.

Cue the celebrations!

Champions League finalists for the third time under Klopp. These are the days, Reds.

Paris, here we come!