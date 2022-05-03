Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Kung Fu Virgil & a comeback – Best photos as Liverpool book trip to Paris!

Liverpool are 2022 Champions League finalists, booking their place after flirting with danger at Villarreal before piling on three unanswered goals, with Paris now calling the Reds’ name.

If you want to experience a rollercoaster of emotions, then Liverpool’s trip to Villarreal is just the ticket as Jurgen Klopp‘s side delivered a game of two halves.

The first is not one you will willingly watch back, with Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin both wiping out the Reds’ 2-0 lead in the space of 43 minutes.

But after a half-time reset and the injection of Luis Diaz, the tide turned and Liverpool hit back – three times over.

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's substitute Luis Díaz during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was Fabinho who was first in line, slotting the ball between Geronimo Rulli’s legs – and the relief was palpable.

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring his side's first goal to make the score 2-1 (2-3 on aggregate) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara celebrates after his side's first goal to make the score 2-1 (2-3 on aggregate) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Luis ‘The Game-Changer’ Diaz was next up and was more than worthy of his headed goal, levelling the scores on the night at 2-2.

What a signing he has been!

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal to make the score 2-2 (2-4 on aggreagte) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A ‘master’ indeed…

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal to make the score 2-2 (2-4 on aggreagte) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The in-form Sadio Mane then put the icing on the cake and made no doubt of the result by, again, outmanoeuvring Rulli – and check out that Virgil van Dijk celebration, Bobby would be proud!

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring his side's third goal to make the score 2-3 (2-5 on aggregate) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring his side's third goal to make the score 2-3 (2-5 on aggregate) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a show of the character in the dressing room, the will to get themselves back in the contest and force themselves back into the clash. It’s indicative of the journey they have taken.

The second half was all that is Liverpool, relentless, clinical and insatiable.

From 0-2 to 3-2 and a place in the Champions League final booked. Imagine being us.

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates at the final whistle as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates at the final whistle as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp was quick to show his love to his players and the travelling Kop, high up in the stands at El Madrigal – serenading their team and their manager.

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Cue the celebrations!

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) celebrates with Ibrahima Konaté as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Champions League finalists for the third time under Klopp. These are the days, Reds.

Paris, here we come!

