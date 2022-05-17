Jurgen Klopp praised his squad players as “like having Ferraris in the garage” after a Liverpool side with nine changes fought for a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Here are three key points from Klopp’s post-match press conference…

“Like having Ferraris in the garage”

After 120 minutes and penalties at the weekend, there was no other option than to make almost wholesale changes for the trip to St Mary’s.

Alisson and Ibrahima Konate were the only players to keep their places, with goalscorer Takumi Minamino joining the likes of Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones in being handed a rare start.

“I’m so happy about the performance, it was a bit touching, to be honest,” Klopp said.

“These boys, like having Ferraris in the garage. Harvey, Curtis, Takumi Minamino, Oxlade didn’t even play and he’s in outstanding shape.

“It’s really tough for the boys but whatever happens this year happened because of this group. It’s exceptional.

“Tonight they showed that.”

“Lucky” with Gomez injury?

Following Nathan Redmond’s early goal, Liverpool were dealt another blow in the first half with Gomez forced off with a worrying injury.

The right-back did not return after the break, with Jordan Henderson taking his place, but Klopp is hopeful “we are lucky” in avoiding a serious problem.

“Joey himself has pain but not too much, but it was really like a shock to the system,” he explained.

“He was sitting in the dressing room, when I spoke to him he was in a good mood.

“I think we were probably lucky.”

Unfortunately, Gomez was then spotted leaving St Mary’s on crutches, suggesting it could be a bigger issue.

On to final day

With victory at Southampton, the Reds reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point ahead of the final day of the Premier League.

Man City host Aston Villa and Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield, with a win imperative while fingers are crossed that Steven Gerrard’s side can take points at the Etihad.

“We have to first win our game, it’s difficult enough,” Klopp said.

“Imagine we went there with one ear in Manchester and Jimenez headed in the ball.

“So many things happened in this second half of the season. If we became champions it would be deserved as well.”

Asked if he would speak to Gerrard ahead of the curtain-closer, he declined, saying: “We all know Villa wants to win because Villa wants to win.”