Liverpool host Tottenham in a massive Premier League game tonight, with the title race and top-four race to be affected. We’re live with the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff is at 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Origi, Jota

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Rodon, White, Winks, Craig, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett

Our coverage updates automatically below: