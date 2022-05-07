Liverpool host Tottenham in a massive Premier League game tonight, with the title race and top-four race to be affected. We’re live with the latest from Anfield.
Kickoff is at 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Origi, Jota
Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane
Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Rodon, White, Winks, Craig, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett
Fan Comments