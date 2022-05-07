Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 7, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (C) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Follow the Reds’ huge league clash here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool host Tottenham in a massive Premier League game tonight, with the title race and top-four race to be affected. We’re live with the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff is at 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Origi, Jota

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Rodon, White, Winks, Craig, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments