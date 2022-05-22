Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Wolves – Follow the Premier League’s final day here!

The final day is upon us and Liverpool still have the title within reach, but they need a favour elsewhere. Wolves, though, can be the only focus and we’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 4pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Thiago; Mane, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Salah

Wolves: Sa; Boly, Coady, Toti; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Podence, Trincao, Mosquera, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang

