The final day is upon us and Liverpool still have the title within reach, but they need a favour elsewhere. Wolves, though, can be the only focus and we’re live to bring you the latest!
Kickoff at Anfield is 4pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Today’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Thiago; Mane, Diaz, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Salah
Wolves: Sa; Boly, Coady, Toti; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Jimenez
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Podence, Trincao, Mosquera, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments