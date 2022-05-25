A fan zone in Paris has been on everyone’s lips, and one has now been confirmed for Liverpool supporters ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Reds’ previous final appearances in Kyiv and Madrid brought about incredible scenes pre-match as Liverpool supporters congregated to celebrate the occasion.

And now, Paris can be added to the list with Liverpool announcing that a location for the fan zone has been agreed with French authorities and UEFA.

So where is the fan zone to be located, you ask?

It is to be set up in the southeast of Paris, on Cours de Vincennes.

The street itself is to be closed off to create an area expected to be larger than Madrid’s Plaza Felipe II, with French officials expecting at least 50,000 to 60,000 Liverpool supporters.

What to expect

There will be large screens, food outlets and entertainment, with fans able to access the area for free, irrespective of if they have a ticket to the match.

Liverpool have confirmed the fan zone is open from 2pm.

Jamie Webster, the Lightning Seeds, Cast frontman John Power plus BOSS regulars Kieo, Ben Burke & Timo Tierney and a guest feature from The Anfield Wrap will provide entertainment.

There is no mention of the big screens showing the game, however.

The fan zone sits more than 10km away from the Stade de France, so be sure to plan your journey if heading to the ground later in the day.

The recommended subway station for the fan zone is Nation, on the RER A and Metro Line 1.

Fans have been eager for any news of a fan zone in the French capital and this will come as welcome news just days out from our third Champions League final in five years.