Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both been nominated for the Premier League‘s Player of the Season award, alongside six other players.

It has been a remarkable campaign for Liverpool as they pursue four trophies until the very final days, chasing Man City all the way in the Premier League title race.

That has been recognised with a place on the Player of the Season shortlist for both Salah and Alexander-Arnold, with voting open here ahead of the deadline at 6pm (BST) on Monday, May 16.

The public vote will be combined with those of the 20 club captains, including Jordan Henderson, along with a panel of ‘football experts’.

Man City‘s Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo are also nominated, along with West Ham‘s Jarrod Bowen, Tottenham‘s Son Heung-min, Arsenal‘s Bukayo Saka and Southampton‘s James Ward-Prowse.

Salah has already won the Premier League‘s Player of the Season award once before, that being in 2018/19, while the last Liverpool player to pick up the prize was Virgil van Dijk in 2019/20.

The Egyptian is currently locked in a tight battle with Son for the Golden Boot, with Salah having struck 22 and Son scoring 21 with only two games left apiece.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is second only to Salah in terms of Premier League assists, with the right-back setting up 12 and the winger assisting 13.

Notable omissions from the Liverpool squad are Sadio Mane – the league’s joint-fourth scorer with 15 goals – along with Van Dijk, Alisson, Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Man City players have won the Player of the Season award in each of the last two campaigns, those being De Bruyne in 2019/20 and Ruben Dias in 2020/21.