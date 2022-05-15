Kostas Tsimikas was the hero at Wembley as his spot-kick sealed FA Cup triumph over Chelsea on Saturday, with Liverpool fans smitten with their new cult hero.

With over two hours of football played in the scorching London heat, the FA Cup final went to a penalty shootout – the second one this season between Liverpool and Chelsea.

And just like in the League Cup in February, it was the Reds who emerged triumphant, this time in more conventional circumstances as they won 6-5 on spot-kicks.

Though Edouard Mendy denied Sadio Mane to cancel out an early Cesar Azpilicueta miss, Alisson dived the right way to keep out Mason Mount and hand Tsimikas the chance to become an icon.

The left-back did just that, coolly stroking home as Mendy dived the wrong way, before racing off to celebrate FA Cup glory.

After the win, Liverpool fans were full of praise for the Greek Scouser on social media – including a glowing endorsement for the player who last wore the No. 21 shirt.

Making the number 21 proud laaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/OzKB9wRZqZ — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) May 14, 2022

? Tsimi….Tsimi…Tsimi… Kostas Timikas… his passport says he’s Greek ?? but we all know that he’s Scouse!” ? #CHELIV #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/qXBIV10yNJ — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) May 14, 2022

Tsimikas is now a club cult hero, what a man. What a signing!! — Ste Midge ?????? ? ?? (@ste_midge79) May 14, 2022

Don't think there is a more deserving scorer of the winning penalty than Tsimikas. Such a likeable guy. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) May 14, 2022

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS THE GREEK SCOUSER. LIVERPOOL LEGEND. NO BETTER PLAYER TO WIN US THE TROPHY. ??? — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 14, 2022

Love Kostas so damn much — Matt (@LegendEskimoBoy) May 14, 2022

So happy it’s Tsimikas. The squad brought us here. Not the first eleven. The squad. Go on Greek Scouse. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) May 14, 2022

Delighted for Kostas, you already know he loves the club so much! Has been a fantastic addition to the squad!????? #GreekScouser — Louise Begley (@louisebegley) May 14, 2022

Delighted for Tsimikas. Been a fantastic squad addition with attitude to match, who was kept Robertson on his toes & unlucky not to have had more game time. Starts at 90% of other PL sides.?? — Iver Hanrahan (@IverHanrahanGP) May 14, 2022

Made up for Kostas. It’s not easy having that role in the team, but near enough every time he comes in he proves himself worthy. Glad he’ll forever have that moment in club history. — Justin (@juza_23) May 14, 2022

Proper delighted for Kostas as well. That lad came in to fight for a place with one of the best left backs in world football and always gives his all when called upon. Bought into everything the football club is about, and even looks like he's getting a bit more sleep nowadays. — Rob Hogan (@ChildishRobbino) May 14, 2022

I am absolutely made up for both Tsimikas and Kelleher. Two important squad players, who haven't played many minutes this season, but both contributed significantly to winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Special moments for both ? pic.twitter.com/vcJbcPN01V — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) May 14, 2022

Alisson Becker further improved his demi-god status but so pleased for Kostas. Now he has his own special place in #lfc folklore like Alan Kennedy — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) May 14, 2022

Kostas Alan

Tsimikas Kennedy ? Left backs scoring the decisive

penalty in big Cup Final shootouts! — LFC Mumble (@lfcmumble) May 15, 2022

REMINDER THAT KOSTAS TSIMIKAS’S FIRST EVER GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL WON US A CUP FINAL ?? pic.twitter.com/fL2fPX32GM — autumn?? (@lfcautumn) May 14, 2022

Chelsea supporters thought waving their plastic flags would distract Tsimikas. He then went on to celebrate like this in front of them. pic.twitter.com/Mv6vTmVcYG — – (@AnfieldRd96) May 14, 2022

Kostas Tsimikas heat map after scoring THAT penalty. pic.twitter.com/3fcub8t8JS — Ian (@ianlfc05) May 14, 2022

The work is not done for Liverpool yet, and almost certainly not for Tsimikas after Andy Robertson suffered cramp in the closing stages on Saturday.

With a trip to Southampton to come in the Premier League on Tuesday night, the Greek can now be expected to start in a heavily rotated side as the Reds seek another vital three points.

In the past, the drop-off from first-choice left-back to deputy may have been a concern for supporters – but that is no longer the case, with Tsimikas trusted to perform to the high standards required.