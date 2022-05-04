Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
VILLARREAL, SPAIN - MAY 03: Villarreal CF and Liverpool players line up on the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Villarreal and Liverpool at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 03, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. (UEFA)
Liverpool fans have “nothing but respect” for Villarreal after classy semi-final tie

Liverpool were the ones to secure their place in the Champions League final over Villarreal, but the semi-final tie was one played with mutual respect and comradery – as it should always be.

Sadly, it’s not often that Liverpool fans can enjoy a football game where the opposition sings songs about their own team and without mocking a tragedy you would not wish anyone to ever experience.

But Villarreal was an exception to that, a different class as a club and a fan base.

From mixing before both kickoffs to showing solidarity for the 97, and bringing the noise and the colour for their own team and for when Liverpool were crowned the victors – Villarreal offered a lesson to others.

And the Spanish side certainly left an impression on Reds that will not soon be forgotten:

It’s clear to the there is plenty of respect for how Villarreal went about their campaign this season, a run that included knocking out both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Klopp was equally complimentary post-match, saying: “I have to say. Stadium, team, coach, it’s unbelievable what they set up.”

All respect to Villarreal. Until next time.

