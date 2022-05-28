Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, with Reds fans disappointed but defiant after the game.

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

Champions League final, Stade de France

May 28, 2022

Goals: Vinicius Jr 59′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men never quite turned up at the Stade de France, barring a strong start, and their performance fizzled out as the minutes ticked by.

Vinicius Jr’s second-half tap-in proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Liverpool failed to clinch a seventh European Cup.

It brought about a disappointing end to a remarkable season, but Reds are ready to go again next season.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the defeat on social media.

There was a mix of heartbreak and pride after the game…

Liverpool not strong enough second half. Courtois excellent but only really tested twice. A disappointing end to a very good season, which could have been great. Want my bed now but get to see the double cup winners at the parade tomorrow & show our appreciation for a wild ride! — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) May 28, 2022

Such a hard one to take. But I’m so proud of this team, they’ve taken us on one hell of a journey, we’ve won two trophies & just missed out on another two! Nothing but love and respect for what they’ve done. No doubt we’ll be back and we’ll go again next season! #YNWA ?? — Karl (@KarlThyer) May 28, 2022

Got more strength in depth & quality attacking options than we've had for years, yet our finishing has let us down a lot more recently it feels. Undoubtedly the lads are shattered. Such a shame. But hopefully they rest up & are back to their brilliant best next season. — Jason Roberts (@JaseRoberts_) May 28, 2022

Congratulations to Real Madrid, used every bit of their skill and nouse in that second half. Proud of our lads, but it wasn't meant to be tonight. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) May 28, 2022

Long season but what a journey. Tonight showed it’s taken it’s toll on some players & once we didn’t score in the first 30 Madrid grew into it. At this level, there are fine margins. Bitter pill but a team I’m proud of. Priority tonight is on the fans in Paris getting back safe. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) May 28, 2022

Unfortunately there was always a chance the game pans out like that. Real Madrid do this time after time. Liverpool dominant but had to be more ruthless and take their chances. Wasn’t to be, but what a season this team gave us. They’ll be back. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) May 28, 2022

It's hard to take but we were in 3 finals and won 2 of them. Love you Liverpool — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) May 28, 2022

“It’s been an amazing season and well done to Liverpool! 2 trophies isn’t bad but I think it’s an end of an era for the Salah, Mane & Firmino trio. We need to build up and move on for the next seasons to come!” – Janssen Cruz on Facebook.

“That’s a shame. It was like they never got the engine turning. Sad as they have played so well. All credit to Real though, they won and won fair.” – Mark Tunwell on Facebook.

Liverpool just didn’t turn up tonight. Perhaps a game too far in a gruelling season (the achievements of which it’s ludicrous to play down) but they felt like the team with less know-how against a wily Real Madrid for the third time in a row there. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 28, 2022

Absolutely gutted. Proud of the players and Klopp/staff, I dont think we could've asked anymore of them tbh. 92pts and 3 cup finals is a great effort. We didnt our chances tonight and Real did, thats football. — Andy (@AndyTheRed83) May 28, 2022

So proud of this team. But so, so heartbroken ? — Liam T ? ?x19 (@LiamT_LFC) May 28, 2022

Lovely night out ahead. Parade tomorrow. Gutted for the lads, they deserved it. YNWA. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) May 28, 2022

We were in trouble from the second we fell behind, A combination of running out of gas plus their experience and know how made it a tough ask, throw in a keeper in inspired mood and it makes it even harder — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) May 28, 2022

It doesn't matter if you're the better team in the final.

It doesn't matter that LFC had 24 shots to 4.

It doesn't matter that LFC had 9 shots on target to 1.

Finals are about big moments, and taking those moments. We repeatedly failed to and Madrid took one of theirs. — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 28, 2022

Two trophies, then. Still pretty fucking good! They deserve every cheer they get tomorrow. Couldn't be prouder, sometimes it just doesn't happen. They looked tired and Madrid were outstanding at the back. Courtois with one of the greatest goalkeeping displays you'll see, too. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 28, 2022

Liverpool’s European Cup count stays at 6. Gutted to lose, but been an incredible season. Two trophies & couldn’t be much closer to two more. We’ll go again next season too. Up the Reds #lfc #ucl #UCLfinal — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) May 28, 2022

It’s not the way we wished to see the season end, but that does not take away from what Klopp’s men have delivered in 2021/22.

Two trophies were added and we have a chance to celebrate that on Sunday, with the promise for many more to come.

Up the Reds.