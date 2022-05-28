Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans “heartbroken” but defiant after Paris – “We’ll go again”

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, with Reds fans disappointed but defiant after the game.

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

Champions League final, Stade de France
May 28, 2022

Goals: Vinicius Jr 59′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men never quite turned up at the Stade de France, barring a strong start, and their performance fizzled out as the minutes ticked by.

Vinicius Jr’s second-half tap-in proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Liverpool failed to clinch a seventh European Cup.

It brought about a disappointing end to a remarkable season, but Reds are ready to go again next season.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the defeat on social media.

 

There was a mix of heartbreak and pride after the game…

“It’s been an amazing season and well done to Liverpool! 2 trophies isn’t bad but I think it’s an end of an era for the Salah, Mane & Firmino trio. We need to build up and move on for the next seasons to come!” – Janssen Cruz on Facebook.

“That’s a shame. It was like they never got the engine turning. Sad as they have played so well. All credit to Real though, they won and won fair.” – Mark Tunwell on Facebook.

It’s not the way we wished to see the season end, but that does not take away from what Klopp’s men have delivered in 2021/22.

Two trophies were added and we have a chance to celebrate that on Sunday, with the promise for many more to come.

Up the Reds.

Fan Comments