Liverpool fans “unbelievably proud” despite missing title – “Roll on Paris”

Liverpool fans were defiant after missing out on the Premier League title despite a 3-1 win over Wolves, showing their love for this incredible football team.

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

Premier League, Anfield
May 22, 2022

Goals: Neto 3′; Mane 24′, Salah 84′, Robertson 89′

The Reds knew their job before the game, on what proved to be a pulsating final day of the season.

Pedro Neto stunned Anfield with an early goal for Wolves, but Sadio Mane equalised to level matters before half-time.

Meanwhile, City overturned a 2-0 deficit at home to Aston Villa to lead 3-2 late in the day, effectively ending Liverpool’s title hopes.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson did put Jurgen Klopp‘s men in front to seal a final-day win, but it wasn’t meant to be for the much-dreamed-about quadruple.

Despite missing out, these Liverpool fans showed their love for their team on social media.

 

There was so much pride at the final whistle…

 

Focus also turned to Paris next weekend…

“What a season!!! Well done boys, Villa almost did it for us. Roll on next Saturday to do it all again.”

JJ Perry on Facebook.

Fan Comments