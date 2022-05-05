Liverpool FC have officially unveiled the Reds’ new home kit for the 2022/23 season.

Designed by Nike, Liverpool say the kit is “inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’” and “the fresh design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool truly unique.”

The official press release states that “the all-red home shirt features intricate YNWA detailing on the sleeve cuff, representing the resilient bond between the fans and the club.”

The kit, which is only available to pre-order from the official LFC store here, will be released on May 19 – just in time for the final home game of the season.

The neckline features the 97 emblem encased by the eternal flames, in memory of those who lost their lives at Hillsborough. The change from 96 to 97 is in recognition of Andrew Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

Captain Jordan Henderson is quoted as saying: “We’re all so proud to wear the Liverpool FC jersey and be part of the swoosh family. We know exactly what this jersey means to our fans, and we can’t wait to run out in it at Anfield.”

The club has introduced a new LFC name and number style for the back of shirt, which also takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs.

The product is printed with water-based inks as a more sustainable option and will be worn for cup competitions and friendlies.

Photos of the new goalkeeper kit are not yet available but will be later this month.

* You can pre-order the new LFC home kit exclusively from the Reds’ official store now.