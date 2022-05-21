Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Mark Gonzalez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool make it 2 Old Trafford wins as Gonzalez hits brilliant double for the legends

A cracking double from Mark Gonzalez helped notch a second win at Old Trafford for Liverpool this season as Kenny Dalglish‘s legends side secured a 3-1 win over Man United.

Man United Legends 1-3 Liverpool Legends

May 21, 2022 | Old Trafford

Goals: Berbatov pen 50′; Garcia 46′, Gonzalez 62′, 90+1′

On the eve of a title-deciding day between Jurgen Klopp‘s side and Pep Guardiola’s, it was a visit to the other side of Manchester for Liverpool and their legends contingent.

Shrugging off the stress of what the final week of Liverpool’s season entails — not a problem for United! — this was an opportunity to, again, turn back the clock to yesteryear.

With Jerzy Dudek, Luis Garcia and Jamie Carragher in tow and Sir Kenny Dalglish in the manager’s seat, the Reds had a Champions League-winning flair to them one week out from Klopp and co’s trip to Paris.

And Old Trafford was a theatre of boos where Liverpool were concerned, but Carragher had no issues playing the pantomime villain, lapping up the attention and remonstrating with the referee – some things don’t change!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher (R) and Manchester United's Gary Neville during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was not a lack of bite in the contest with the Legends of the North title on the line, with a return leg at Anfield to come – all was just at a slower tempo…

Andriy Voronin and Stewart Downing offered plenty of threat down Liverpool’s left in the first half, not something one would expect to say in 2022.

Dudek was equal to the challenge at the other end of the pitch, as Dimitar Berbatov looked the likeliest for the hosts, while Gary Neville was busy trying to use his United clout to win over the linesman.

But in a goalless first half, the contingent of Liverpool fans provided a welcome backdrop to United’s boos, and it was the southeast corner who celebrated first.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Garcia was to thank, one of nine changes to the XI to start the second half, as he cooly and calmly took the ball around Raimond van der Gouw, the Spaniard proving the most alert man on the pitch just after the break!

But in typical Liverpool vs. United fashion, a twist was just around the corner as Berbatov both won and converted a penalty, his fall and strike registering the same speed, slow.

The same adjective could not be used for Mark Gonzalez’s free-kick, ricocheting in off the upright with aplomb to make it 2-1 Liverpool – and he, of course, was more than happy to wheel away in celebration.

Garcia and Gonzalez were then surely only toying with United as they both spurned glorious chances in front of goal, the Reds providing the theatre at Old Trafford.

Gonzalez was not to let another chance pass him by, though, to make it 3-1 and secure Liverpool’s second win at Old Trafford this season, with the home fans swiftly looking for the exit.

Whether it’s Klopp’s quadruple chasers or Dalglish’s legends, the result is the same.

Up the Reds.

Man United Legends XI: Van der Gouw; Neville, Stam, Johnsen, Evra, Poborsky, Valencia, Butt, Blomqvist, Saha, Berbatov

Substitutes: Pilkington, Brown, O’Shea, Silvestre, Fortune, Webber

Liverpool Legends First Half XI: Dudek; Kvarme, Carragher, Xavier, Aurelio, Pennant, Diao, Le Tallec, Rodriguez, Downing, Voronin

Liverpool Legends Second Half XI: Westerveld; Wright, Carragher, Aurelio, Enrique; Benayoun, Garcia, Sissoko, Gonzalez; Pongolle, Kuyt

Champions League Final 2022 Programme - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Champions League Final 2022 Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments