Liverpool are the newly crowned FA Cup winners after a thrilling final victory over Chelsea, with the watching media hailing this special Reds team.

It was another memorable afternoon in Jurgen Klopp‘s tenure on Saturday, as his side got the better of the Blues with another penalty shootout triumph.

Alisson denied Mason Mount from the spot to give Liverpool their advantage, before substitute Kostas Tsimikas fired in the winning penalty after more than two hours of football.

Victory gives the Reds their second of a possible four trophies this season, with the focus now turning back to the Premier League and, at the end of the month, the Champions League final.

Here’s a look at how the media reacted to the latest win at Wembley.

This is a wonderful side and more silverware is still on offer……

Sam Wallace of the Telegraph insisted the quadruple dream was “still alive”:

“With the sun low in the sky and Wembley choked with the red smoke of the winning team, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side’s dream of a quadruple of trophies was still alive – through 120 minutes and 14 penalties his side claimed the FA Cup, their second trophy of a remarkable season. […] “They still have the last two games of the Premier League pursuit of Manchester City before the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.”

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney was another who spoke about silverware, but did mention the negative of injuries:

“Liverpool go the full distance, to ensure – just about – they can still do the maximum. “Edouard Mendy could save from Sadio Mane, but he couldn’t prevent Chelsea becoming the first ever club to lose three successive FA Cup finals, and the second to lose both domestic finals in a single season. “Both, of course, were on penalties to Liverpool. History repeats itself, and may go to new peaks. Liverpool win their eighth FA Cup, and Jurgen Klopp’s first, to become both the third most successful in the competition’s history as well as just the third team to win both domestic cups in a single season. “Most importantly of all, the quadruple still has legs, even if that’s not quite the case for a lot of Klopp’s players.”

Goal‘s Neil Jones looked ahead of more potential glory:

“The FA Cup is Liverpool’s. For the first time since 2006, they have their hands on football’s oldest and most historic trophy, and Jurgen Klopp becomes just the second manager in English football history, after Sir Alex Ferguson, to win the ‘grand slam’ – league championship, European Cup, League Cup and FA Cup – with the same club. “There could be more to come too, in this most remarkable of seasons. Another final awaits, in Paris on May 28. “Real Madrid stand in the way of Klopp’s side and their place in Anfield folklore.”

And Oliver Holt of the Mail noted how the pursuit now turns to the two biggest trophies:

“They have won two trophies this season now, the Carabao Cup Final and the FA Cup Final, both against Chelsea, both on penalties. “They were clinging on to the dream for dear life by the end, battered and bruised, depleted and exhausted, rocked by losing both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to injuries during a sapping, relentless contest. But they hung on. “And so a Double is theirs already after this game that had ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, but the two most important trophies remain. “Liverpool have only an outside chance of overhauling Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and quite what sort of team they will be able to field against Southampton on Tuesday night remains to be seen.”

Key individuals were hailed…

Jones loved that Tsimikas had his moment in the sun:

“In the end, it was substitute Kostas Tsimikas who assumed the role of hero, dispatching his penalty after Alisson Becker had pulled off a mighty save to deny Mason Mount in sudden death. “The Greece international is one of the most popular members of Klopp’s squad, and enjoyed his moment accordingly. “He was chased and eventually mobbed by his team-mates, most of whom were having to draw energy from unknown reserves.”

Tom Blow of the Mirror was hugely impressed with Luis Diaz‘s showing:

“Salah is regarded as the Egyptian King on Merseyside, yet his future remains in doubt. He’s got just 13 months remaining on his existing deal and Reds fans are worried about losing him. Yet those fears have been eased by the emergence of Diaz. “The 25-year-old has made a great start to his Anfield career – scoring six goals and providing four assists since arriving in January – and he continued his good form against the Blues. “It was evident from the first minute he was Liverpool’s talisman against Chelsea, not Salah or Sadio Mane. Diaz was a constant target down the left, with the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson trying to find him throughout the opening stages. […] “Diaz didn’t score the winner in the end – making way for Roberto Firmino in extra time – but this is just the beginning. An outstanding performance from an outstanding player.”

Finally, This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado lauded both Alisson and Diaz: