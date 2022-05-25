Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mohamed Salah: “I’m staying next season for sure”

Mohamed Salah has confirmed he is “staying next season for sure” as speculation regarding his future continues to grow with a new contract not yet penned at Liverpool.

The Egyptian’s future has been much discussed for the entirety of the season with no extension yet agreed and with his current deal expiring in 2023.

Contract negotiations have dragged on now for several months but Salah has long insisted it is “not about money at all.”

And Kylian Mbappe deciding to remain at PSG has again triggered speculation over Salah’s future, with Real Madrid having been prepared to splash the cash for a new forward.

But during Wednesday’s pre-Champions League final press conference, Salah insisted he will be a Red next season as he was asked about the current situation surrounding his contract.

“In my mind I don’t focus about the contract at the moment,” Salah told reporters on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to be selfish at all, I even said that about two months ago.

“It’s about the team now, it’s a really important week for us and I’m just focused on the team.

“I want to win the Champions League again and I want to see Hendo having the trophy again in his hands and hopefully give it to me after!

“I’m just focused with the team, I don’t want to talk about the contract now because we have a long time.

“I’m staying next season for sure, that’s clear. I’m staying next season so let’s see after that.”

They are words that will put many at ease regarding next season but the hope remains that his contract extension is sorted in a timely manner.

Champions League Final 2022 Programme - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Champions League Final 2022 Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments