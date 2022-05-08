Pep Guardiola isn’t obsessed with Liverpool and he’s not at all got a chip on his shoulder. But once again he’s speaking about Liverpool with bizarre claims.

Man City swept aside fellow sport-washing franchise Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, winning 5-0 to move three points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table – and significantly improve their goal difference in the process.

You’d think, then, that their manager would be a happy man, pleased with closing in on fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Instead, Guardiola chose his post-match interview with beIN Sports to cry about Liverpool, in response to a question not remotely related to his bizarre answer.

Guardiola was asked: “Three games to go, three-point advantage, everyone saying you’ve won it, Campione being sung outside (by City fans), what do you think to that?”

He replied:

“Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone.

“Of course, because Liverpool has an incredible history in European competition, not in the Premier League – won one in 30 years.

“But it’s no problem at all. The situation is what it is. We have to get nine points maybe six, it depends on the next two games in terms of goal difference.

“Now Wednesday is the real final for us, our destiny is in our hands and this is important, that’s the reality.”

?? "Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone… Our destiny is in our hands, this is important." ? Pep Guardiola's response to @ManCity's emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle. ? @CarrieBrownTV #beINPL #MCINEW #MCFC pic.twitter.com/w6nHihdzR0 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 8, 2022

Pressed if he really does believe everyone wants Liverpool to win the title, Guardiola shirked the question, saying:

“Liverpool alongside Man United are the most important teams in terms of history, titles, legacy, dramas, for many many things.

“But we are for the last 10, 12 years been there.

“I don’t care that the people want more Liverpool to win than us, that’s not the issue, that’s normal. Maybe there are more supporters around the world and here in England support Liverpool.”

Utterly obsessed comments from a manager who was appointed with one remit: to win the Champions League. A remit he has failed to deliver after six seasons.

How weird to claim that the whole country supports Liverpool, given how happy most of the country is to have an oil-backed, state-run franchise win league titles and dominate English football.

Without Liverpool, City would now have already won their fifth consecutive league title and you’d be hearing about it being a ‘farmers league’. Not that the rest of the country remotely understands that.

A selection of the fan reactions:

This prick would have you believe City are football’s great underdogs. He’s spent £1 billion, with Haaland to come. Clearly grates on him knowing everyone, media included, will simply shrug when they win a fourth title in five years. It’s almost a non-story. https://t.co/X778wKyEVV — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) May 8, 2022

It’s not only a weird thing to say it has nothing to do with the question Carrie asked ? https://t.co/RhrPA2jIiS — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) May 8, 2022

Pep saying the country supports Liverpool is incredibly misguided. ?. There isn’t a team the country unites to hate more than liverpool. They’d have a 1 team farmers league than see Liverpool win the league. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) May 8, 2022

Best evidence yet that Pep is not on twitter https://t.co/rvDeK1k4QV — Matt B (@LFCSpionKop) May 8, 2022

Bin-dippers, robbers, murderers, victims, sign on, eating rats in your council house, but yeah Pep, everyone in this country loves Liverpool. Fucking hell. — Jeff (@ellibin) May 8, 2022

Pep Guardiola is a brilliant coach but he comes across as a bit of an unusual fella. Far too intense. His post match comments about Liverpool are very weird. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) May 8, 2022