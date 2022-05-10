With Erling Haaland confirmed to be joining Man City this summer, Dortmund have already announced his replacement – who had been linked with Liverpool.

Haaland will leave Dortmund for Man City in a £51.3 million deal at the end of the season, with the Norwegian one of the most high-profile signings in recent years.

He departs after two-and-a-half years in Germany, having scored 85 goals and laid on 23 assists in 88 games for Dortmund so far, along with 15 goals and two assists in 17 appearances for his country.

The 21-year-old’s signing is undoubtedly a major boost to City, days after their exit from the Champions League, as much as it is a blow to the selling club.

However, just over an hour after Haaland was confirmed to be leaving, Dortmund have now announced the signing of German striker Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg.

Adeyemi has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club, following in the footsteps of Haaland himself, who left Salzburg for Dortmund in 2020.

Liverpool had been regularly touted as a possible destination for Adeyemi, who stepped up to the first-choice role at the Red Bull Arena this season and has scored 23 goals in 43 games so far.

But the Reds clearly opted against pursuing a deal, with Luis Diaz having already arrived from Porto in January and contract talks ongoing with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

There are high hopes for Kaide Gordon breaking through from the academy, but there could be scope for another forward to be brought in this summer with Divock Origi due to leave on a free transfer.

Takumi Minamino, previously a team-mate of Haaland and Adeyemi’s at Salzburg, may also leave on a permanent deal.