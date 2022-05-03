It could prove yet another memorable day for Liverpool as they look to qualify for their third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp, and it’s an occasion for the collective.

After putting the finishing touches on their preparations at Kirkby for the game ahead, the Reds arrived in their numbers in Spain on Monday night.

It’s another occasion to savour for this squad and it means no one is to be left out of the travelling group with the possibility of qualifying for a third Champions League in five seasons.

Roberto Firmino was, therefore, a member of the travelling squad despite a foot injury keeping him out of contention, with Klopp hoping that will change “sooner rather than later.”

The Brazilian will watch from the sidelines as Liverpool looks to hold firm and build on their 2-0 advantage from the first leg to set a meeting with either Man City or Real Madrid in Paris.

Firmino will be joined by another member of the 25-man travelling group as only 23 players can be named in Klopp’s matchday squad, making for another difficult selection dilemma.

The likes of Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott have been the ones left out in recent weeks and one could again find themselves as a spectator.

However, each has more than played their part in this incredible season to date and their presence for any celebrations will be vitally important for Klopp and co.

But the manager knows to expect quite the welcome from the El Madrigal crowd and that his side will not have it all their own way, with experience to have a big role to play tonight.

It’s a massive occasion and here’s hoping the smiles stay on Liverpool faces by night’s end. Into these, Reds!

Liverpool’s travelling squad vs. Villarreal

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Origi, Minamino, Firmino*

* Ruled out due to injury