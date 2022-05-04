It doesn’t get much better than watching your team book their place in the Champions League final and on a night a Scouse queen was anointed, a premonition for Paris came to be.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side did their best to make Reds panic after watching their two-goal lead slip through their fingers, only for a second-half comeback to send out an entirely different statement.

What fun is there doing it the easy way anyway?

Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane were the ones to turn the tide on the scoresheet, seeing worried faces traded in for euphoric ones as Liverpool booked their place in the showpiece in Paris.

It means the Reds are to play in every game possible this season, and with two finals to go and a Premier League title race still ongoing, we have one hell of a finish coming up.

But as for the trip to Villarreal, fans noted several eye-catching things on social media – including a new banner!

‘Paris, we are coming!’

Not sure if you could find a more excited player after the final whistle than Sadio Mane, the man was on top of the world.

It’s not hard to see why. In 2022 alone, he will have won the Africa Cup of Nations and the League Cup and will have, at least, contested the FA Cup and Champions League final.

Not to mention a World Cup appearance later in the year or any possible league success!

So shout it from the rooftops Sadio, “Paris, we are coming!”

Moreno’s best wishes

We saw a reunion at Anfield and now we have commiserations and congratulations between former teammates after the full-time whistle.

Class all round:

Moreno followed it up with a social media post on Monday that said: “Liverpool, all the best in the final. YNWA.”

We’ve seen this before!

A half-time substitute called upon by Klopp in a Champions League semi-final with goals to be pegged back? It’s a story we’ve seen before!

In 2019 it was Gini Wijnaldum, in 2022 it was Luis Diaz – both game-changers in their own right.

I see the same picture. pic.twitter.com/pFEMjNvqyK — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 3, 2022

3 years ago it was Gini Wijnaldum… Tonight it was Luiz Diaz…. Magical subs pic.twitter.com/85XOZwnhE7 — Don (@Opresii) May 3, 2022

And we know how it all ended the last time…

All rise for Queen Ulla

There’s been plenty of love directed at Klopp’s wife, Ulla, in recent weeks and rightly so.

The manager spoke of the big role she played in his contract extension and fans were quick to show their appreciation.

First came ‘I’m so glad that Ulla is a Red’, now a banner anointing here as the Scouse Queen.

Ulla Klopp Scouse Queen ? pic.twitter.com/jbAINVgeVG — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 3, 2022

'Ulla Klopp

Scouse Queen' ? ?? pic.twitter.com/gAWJ9YS9lY — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 3, 2022

We love to see it.

‘We’ll be running round Paris with the cup!’

Does anymore need to be said?

“We’ll be running round Paris with the Cup” ? pic.twitter.com/RJ6IECmkXg — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 3, 2022

We’ll be running down Paris with the cup????? pic.twitter.com/SjIfOwU4Jd — Casey Christou (@CaseyChristou) May 3, 2022

Up the Paris bound Reds!