This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Scouse queen anointed as Mane shakes things up – 5 things fans spotted from Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool

It doesn’t get much better than watching your team book their place in the Champions League final and on a night a Scouse queen was anointed, a premonition for Paris came to be.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side did their best to make Reds panic after watching their two-goal lead slip through their fingers, only for a second-half comeback to send out an entirely different statement.

What fun is there doing it the easy way anyway?

Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane were the ones to turn the tide on the scoresheet, seeing worried faces traded in for euphoric ones as Liverpool booked their place in the showpiece in Paris.

It means the Reds are to play in every game possible this season, and with two finals to go and a Premier League title race still ongoing, we have one hell of a finish coming up.

But as for the trip to Villarreal, fans noted several eye-catching things on social media – including a new banner!

 

‘Paris, we are coming!’

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not sure if you could find a more excited player after the final whistle than Sadio Mane, the man was on top of the world.

It’s not hard to see why. In 2022 alone, he will have won the Africa Cup of Nations and the League Cup and will have, at least, contested the FA Cup and Champions League final.

Not to mention a World Cup appearance later in the year or any possible league success!

So shout it from the rooftops Sadio, “Paris, we are coming!”

 

Moreno’s best wishes

We saw a reunion at Anfield and now we have commiserations and congratulations between former teammates after the full-time whistle.

Class all round:

Moreno followed it up with a social media post on Monday that said: “Liverpool, all the best in the final. YNWA.”

 

We’ve seen this before!

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's substitute Luis Díaz during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A half-time substitute called upon by Klopp in a Champions League semi-final with goals to be pegged back? It’s a story we’ve seen before!

In 2019 it was Gini Wijnaldum, in 2022 it was Luis Diaz – both game-changers in their own right.

And we know how it all ended the last time…

 

All rise for Queen Ulla

Ulla Klopp Banner

There’s been plenty of love directed at Klopp’s wife, Ulla, in recent weeks and rightly so.

The manager spoke of the big role she played in his contract extension and fans were quick to show their appreciation.

First came ‘I’m so glad that Ulla is a Red’, now a banner anointing here as the Scouse Queen.

We love to see it.

 

‘We’ll be running round Paris with the cup!’

Does anymore need to be said?

Up the Paris bound Reds!

