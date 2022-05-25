“Surprisingly good” news on Thiago injury as Klopp confirms training return

With Fabinho confirming he will “be ready” for the Champions League final, all eyes are now on Thiago‘s availability and Jurgen Klopp has said there is “a good chance” for the No. 6.

The Spaniard was one of only two absentees in training on Wednesday afternoon, joining Divock Origi on the sidelines – who has been confirmed as unavailable for Saturday’s final.

There is optimism for Thiago‘s chances after he avoided a serious Achilles injury in the 3-1 win over Wolves, and how he continues to respond to treatment is key in the coming days.

Liverpool have just three days until they will run out at the Stade de France against Real Madrid and Klopp provided a welcome update on the No. 6 when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“[There’s] a good chance,” Klopp told reporters of Thiago‘s fitness for the final.

“He will be training this afternoon, he did some stuff [individual] this morning – it was not planned he was doing the [outside] session with the players.

“In the moment, it looks like he can be part of [team] training tomorrow. That will be pretty helpful, obviously. We go from there.

“It’s surprisingly good. After the game, I was not positive but we got news that night it didn’t look that bad.

“I can imagine everybody thinks now, three days before a game, cannot train…but we just have to be sure that we do the right stuff in the right moment and that’s what we try.”

It’s another significant boost for Liverpool after Fabinho confirmed he is fit and raring to go, with Thiago undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet in normal circumstances.

That he looks set to join the rest of the squad on the outside pitches on Thursday is huge after he first focused on gym work with physio Lee Nobes early on Wednesday.