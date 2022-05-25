Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. Liverpool won the tie 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 defeat. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Surprisingly good” news on Thiago injury as Klopp confirms training return

With Fabinho confirming he will “be ready” for the Champions League final, all eyes are now on Thiago‘s availability and Jurgen Klopp has said there is “a good chance” for the No. 6.

The Spaniard was one of only two absentees in training on Wednesday afternoon, joining Divock Origi on the sidelines – who has been confirmed as unavailable for Saturday’s final.

There is optimism for Thiago‘s chances after he avoided a serious Achilles injury in the 3-1 win over Wolves, and how he continues to respond to treatment is key in the coming days.

Liverpool have just three days until they will run out at the Stade de France against Real Madrid and Klopp provided a welcome update on the No. 6 when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“[There’s] a good chance,” Klopp told reporters of Thiago‘s fitness for the final.

“He will be training this afternoon, he did some stuff [individual] this morning – it was not planned he was doing the [outside] session with the players.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates with the supporters after the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“In the moment, it looks like he can be part of [team] training tomorrow. That will be pretty helpful, obviously. We go from there.

“It’s surprisingly good. After the game, I was not positive but we got news that night it didn’t look that bad.

“I can imagine everybody thinks now, three days before a game, cannot train…but we just have to be sure that we do the right stuff in the right moment and that’s what we try.”

It’s another significant boost for Liverpool after Fabinho confirmed he is fit and raring to go, with Thiago undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet in normal circumstances.

That he looks set to join the rest of the squad on the outside pitches on Thursday is huge after he first focused on gym work with physio Lee Nobes early on Wednesday.

Champions League Final 2022 Programme - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Champions League Final 2022 Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments