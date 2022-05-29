Liverpool fans attempted to make sense of a grim night all round in Paris, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side lost in the Champions League final.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 by Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday, with Vinicius Jr’s strike winning it for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

It was a strange evening from the off, with kickoff delayed by 36 minutes due to chaos outside the ground, and Liverpool never quite got going.

Still, two trophies for the season is a great effort – it’s just cruel that Klopp’s men missed out on the two biggest ones.

Here, This Is Anfield’s Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) is joined by Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) to discuss a horrible evening, but also to look back on a memorable campaign.

The heartbreak…

DAN: Very real, extremely painful and tough to take. Make no bones about it, losing any game is hard, but nothing hits quite as hard as a Champions League final.

This was a gut-wrenching defeat, particularly in the circumstances, as it comes at the end of such a wonderful season.

This side and, in many ways, we, all deserved a fairytale sign-off.

Of course, football doesn’t work like that and as such, we were beaten by a superb side and a goalkeeper in out-of-this-world form.

HENRY: Yep, it hurts, doesn’t it? How can this weird game involving 22 people make us feel like this?

While I always felt Man City would win the Premier League, I had total belief in Liverpool winning last night, which makes it harder to stomach.

The Reds started well, but in truth, they faded as the game went on and it looked like those 63 matches caught up with them.

If we’re being honest, they’ve not been at their all-conquering best for some time, with scratchy league wins in the final weeks as well as the scare against Villarreal.

I’m almost more upset for Jurgen Klopp and his players than us – they deserved a major trophy and it’s agony that they didn’t manage to win one.

The disgrace…

DAN: Honestly, sickening. In what is supposed to be UEFA’s showpiece event, the fact such appalling actions can take place is just outrageous.

The lack of organisation and the way in which the police appear to have handled the situation, especially with families and children involved, is truly mind-boggling.

Regardless of the result, the scenes both before and after the match marred the occasion and should lead to repercussions.

On one final note, do not stand for media, rival supporters, or anyone for that matter attempting to blame ‘late arrival of fans’ for what went on.

Utter blame-shifting nonsense.

HENRY: Dan has nailed it here – what happened was utterly appalling and it ruined the whole evening for me.

The match itself felt weird from the off, with the Liverpool fans understandably quiet after what had happened, and the late kickoff took the edge off proceedings.

The sad thing is that rather than unite as fans worldwide, tribalism will again lead to Liverpool supporters being blamed for this.

It’s despicable and further proof that football hasn’t changed nearly enough since 1989.

I just hope that everyone who was there can recover from such a harrowing night because tales from those present are horrific.

A special day was completely ruined and both UEFA and the police have a hell of a lot to answer for. They are a disgrace.

And assessing the season as a whole…

DAN: Despite the defeat and Premier League heartache, my overriding feeling is one of immense pride and excitement in what this side has achieved and is capable of next season.

We have played some unbelievable football and it has been a pleasure to watch.

Whilst even the most positive fan might admit we have very occasionally fallen short of the ludicrously high bar we’ve set ourselves, hence missing out on the title, the Reds have given absolutely everything and more.

A new contract for the boss, two trophies, present and competitive in every possible game until the very final whistle, what a ride with the Reds.

Thank you, Jurgen.

HENRY: Perfectly put from Dan.

Of course it hurts to have missed out on the league and Champions League, but this has still undoubtedly been an excellent season.

It could have been legendary, but instead, we’ll just have to settle for very good.

Liverpool ended up winning the same number of trophies as City, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton combined – that’s pretty good, eh?

This is the greatest Reds team I have seen in my lifetime – being beaten by financial cheats in the league and losing a final isn’t going to change that – and they will go again next season.

This season has been a privilege and the trophy parade will see this side rightly showered with the love they deserve.

We go again…