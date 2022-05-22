Jurgen Klopp‘s initial assessment of Thiago‘s injury against Wolves was “not good” and Liverpool will be nervously awaiting scan results days out from the European Cup final.

With a Champions League final just six days away, any injury on the final day of the Premier League season would leave a serious race against time.

And Thiago was the one to hand Liverpool an untimely blow as he walked off the pitch and down the tunnel just moments before halftime in the 3-1 win over Wolves, cutting a forlorn figure as he did so.

Thiago is one of the first names on the team sheet but with Paris looming large, his involvement is under serious doubt as Klopp offered his initial take on the lower leg injury.

“Not good, but I cannot say more,” Klopp told reporters.

“He was outside with the families, had his little girl on his shoulder, so he could walk. That’s obviously a good sign. All the rest, we’ll see from tomorrow.

“Yes, lower part of the body. I know it but I actually don’t want to talk now about it,” he explained.

“We will see. Just give us a chance to…it makes the news not better or worse, we want to wait until we know more about it. Then you get the information as well.”

Thiago will be sent off for scans and the wait for results will be a nervous one, especially with Fabinho continuing his road to recovery after a hamstring injury at the start of the month.

The Spaniard has been key for Klopp throughout the season and proved instrumental against Wolves having provided the stunning back-heeled assist for Sadio Mane to get Liverpool back on level terms.

The manager did also confirm that Divock Origi is “definitely out for the final” due to a muscle injury sustained prior to the visit of Wolves.