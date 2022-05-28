For the third time in five seasons, Liverpool are in a Champions League final and are hoping to again add their name to the winner’s list. But how many previous winners can you name?

The Reds are to meet Real Madrid once more in Paris, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side hunting for the club’s seventh European Cup and the Spanish outfit searching for their 14th.

Real are the most successful side in the history of the competition and have featured prominently since the competition was rebranded as the Champions League.

Question is, how many previous winners of the competition can you recall, in chronological order? More than members of the Liverpool squad?

Prior to the final, UEFA tasked Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Divock Origi with that same challenge.

The results were mixed, and there were some surprising stories that triggered the memory and you can choose to watch the Reds try their luck, or have a go for yourself first below.

Like the quiz set out by UEFA, we start from the most recent winner and work our way backwards – but you only have six minutes on the clock, so you’ll have to be quick.

We’re looking for the winners of the Champions League as far back as 1992/93, when it was rebranded as such. Think you can do it?

Good luck!